15.10.2025 18:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Field Guide from A.D. Banker Empowers New Insurance Agents Ahead of Medicare Enrollment Season

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / With Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) beginning October 15, A.D. Banker has released a timely Medicare AEP vs. OEP Field Guide to aid new health insurance agents in navigating the complexities of Medicare's enrollment periods.

Called "Medicare AEP vs. OEP: A Field Guide for New Health Agents," this expert resource distinguishes critical differences between Annual Enrollment (AEP) and Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment (OEP or MA OEP), including dates, rules, retention strategies, and the all-important compliance standards set by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The Right Knowledge at the Right Time

With AEP running October 15 - December 7 and OEP from January 1 - March 31, knowing the rules, marketing allowances, and compliance documentation is not only helpful - it's mandatory.

The guide includes:

  • A breakdown of allowed activities during AEP & OEP

  • Clear dos and don'ts for marketing

  • Tips for documenting, keeping records, and staying compliant

  • Post-enrollment strategies for client retention

Access the guide here.

Beyond Enrollment: Lifelong Learning & Support

A.D. Banker's devoted guidance goes beyond the enrollment period. As a national provider of insurance pre-licensing and continuing education (CE), the company offers self-paced online courses and live webinars tailored to Medicare products and compliance standards.

"Completing a Medicare-specific CE course before enrollment season is one of the smartest moves a new agent can make," said Steve Wechselberger, Vice President of Sales, A.D. Banker. "It doesn't just check a box - it prepares you to deliver real value to your clients and avoid costly compliance mistakes."

About A.D. Banker
For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams, and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

Media Contact:
Career Certified Press
Press@CareerCertified.com
720.822.5314

SOURCE: A.D. Banker



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/new-field-guide-from-a.d.-banker-empowers-new-insurance-agents-ahead-of-medicare-enrollme-1087021

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
