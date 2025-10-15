New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Healing alchemist Lauren Friedman has launched the Why Go Project to discuss trauma, sobriety, and self-reclamation with wit, community, and transparency. Friedman's Why Go Project podcast asks 'how are you healing?' in a refreshingly honest, humorous, and approachable way that encourages anyone to shift from surviving to 'thrival mode'. This multifaceted mission goes beyond traditional coaching, transforming this necessary work into a dedicated nonprofit organization that seeks to drive change at a societal level.

Inspired by the Healing Power of Music

The Why Go Project's name is inspired by Pearl Jam's lyrical brilliance and the founder's healing journey, which is tied to their musical influence. Music uniquely creates meaning and captivates audiences, encouraging them to examine themselves and even take action in their own lives.

It certainly did for Friedman, the founder of the Why Go Project. In the venture, Friedman looks to her own experience, using music to help process her past and inspiring the mission of the Why Go Project. With a habit-based approach toward healing, the musical influence of Pearl Jam and other bands helped spark an idea for a connection-centered movement that spans the globe.

Storytelling as Connection

Just as music can connect the many, storytelling does too. Through this connection, the Why Go Project uses storytelling to heal. While many people worldwide experience trauma, very few have the tools to process it. Often, adults carry unresolved childhood trauma with them, not even recognizing how it manifests in their lives. These traumatic experiences do not, unfortunately, go away. They may linger, influencing today's decisions and impacting how people connect with others.

The Why Go Project is poised to give voice to pain that has been silent for far too long. With her signature 'Dysfunction Junction' dictionary and 'trauma translator' tools, Friedman works to break down complex concepts around trauma and healing. The project works to shed much-needed light on what is hidden and help clients understand how unaddressed trauma might be showing up in their lives. The Why Go Project initiative tells Friedman's story to help others start to recognize and give voice to theirs.

Reframing the Narrative, Sparking Change

While many individuals may have experienced trauma, the larger conversation around the topic is at times misinformed or even misguided. The Why Go Project aims to reframe society's overarching perception of trauma to focus on empowering individuals, building resilience, and creating community impact. While it is undoubtedly essential to recognize unresolved trauma, the project encourages adherents to go a step further, learning ways to resolve these underlying issues.

By sharing her story and encouraging others to do the same, Friedman's Why Go Project intends to advocate for others, providing community and tools to help others on their healing journey. As individuals work collaboratively to heal their way forward, the Why Go Project looks to inspire collective growth and healing on a far broader scale, with initiatives such as 'Merch With Purp,' a purpose-driven merchandising arm of the business that provides people with daily accessories with motivational reminders. Every purchase supports charities and the community at large.

Healing from trauma is challenging, possibly the most difficult challenge an adult might face; the Why Go Project gives adherents the tools to name and heal from these complex issues. But healing needn't happen alone. Through the Why Project, the collective can use these tools to heal together and move towards a better, brighter tomorrow.

The Why Go Project

The Why Go Project is a purpose-driven organization that focuses on destigmatizing and democratizing mental health and trauma education through holistic wellness. The Why Go Project is committed to offering education and tools for those seeking personal and professional growth, holistic wellness, healing from trauma, addiction recovery, and learning how to be human.

