Nyce International Plc - Proposed Share Consolidation & Notice of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2025

NYCE International Plc

("NYCE INTERNATIONAL", "NYCE" or the "Company")

Proposed Share Consolidation

Notice of General Meeting

NYCE International Plc (AQUIS: NYCE) announces its intention to implement a consolidation of its ordinary share capital (the "Proposed Share Consolidation"). Under the Proposed Share Consolidation, every 150 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each currently in issue ("Existing Ordinary Shares") will be consolidated into 1 ordinary share of 15 pence ("New Ordinary Share").

Accordingly, the Company announces that a General Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. on 31 October 2025 at the offices of First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd at 21 Arlington Street, London SW1A 1RN.

The Company has today posted a circular to shareholders together in connection with the proposed Share Consolidation, which will shortly be available on its website at https://nyceint.com/investors/ (the "Circular"). The Circular contains general details of the background and rationale for the proposed Share Consolidation, an explanation of why the Board believes the proposed Share Consolidation is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the proposed Share Consolidation at the General Meeting.

