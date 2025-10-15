SLR is pleased to announce that it has acquired Forte Dynamics and Forte Analytical, leading US mining engineering and metallurgical testing specialists.

FORT COLLINS, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Founded in 2017 and led by principals Barry Carlson, Brendan Fetter, and Clint Green, Forte Dynamics and Forte Analytical bring deep technical expertise in mine engineering, heap leach design, and metallurgical laboratory services. Operating primarily from Colorado and Utah, Forte serves clients across precious metals, base metals, and critical minerals sectors throughout North America and internationally.

The combined capabilities strengthen SLR's position in the expanding critical minerals and battery metals sectors, enhancing our comprehensive service offering to mining clients globally.

Marco Maestri, Global Mining Sector Director, commented: "This strategic US acquisition strengthens SLR's mining capabilities in North America while reinforcing SLR's position as one of the few consultancies globally that can successfully deliver integrated technical, advisory, and sustainability services across the complete mining lifecycle."

We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring for our clients, our teams, and the communities we serve.

For more information on SLR, our mining capabilities and project case studies, please visit www.slrconsulting.com



Forte Dynamics and Forte Analytical, part of SLR

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SLR on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SLR

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/slr

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SLR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/slr-acquires-forte-dynamics-and-forte-analytical-1087252