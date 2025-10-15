Transpacific Resources Inc: Transpacific Completes Consolidation and Name Change

LONDON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Transpacific Resources Inc. ("Transpacific " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 2, 2025, the Company has filed articles of amendment to change its name to "Treasure Oakes Resources Inc." (the "Name Change") and consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (20:1) (the "Consolidation"). The Name Change and Consolidation were approved by shareholders of the Company at its annual general and special meeting held on August 7, 2025. The Company has obtained a new CUSIP number (894632108) and ISIN number (CA8946321087) to replace the previous CUSIP and ISIN numbers.

The Consolidation has reduced the number of issued and outstanding common shares from 262,003,985 to approximately 13,099,306. Shareholders' proportional ownership in the Company has remained unchanged following the Consolidation. No fractional common shares were issued as a result of the Consolidation. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a shareholder would receive less than one whole post-Consolidation common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares issued to the shareholder has, without any additional compensation, been rounded down to the next whole number of common shares. No cash consideration has been paid in respect of fractional common shares.

Registered shareholders who held physical share certificates as of October 8, 2025 (the "Record Date") will receive a letter of transmittal ("LoT") by mail requesting that they forward pre-Consolidation share certificates to the Company's transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company Limited, in exchange for share certificates or Direct Registration System statements representing their post-Consolidation common shares. Shareholders who hold their common share through a broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their own name will not be required to complete a LoT. A copy of the LOT will be posted on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Treasure Oakes Resources Inc.

Treasure Oakes Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the mineral exploration of properties in Northern Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Additional information about the Company is available at www.treasureoakes.com.

Dr. Jim Renaud, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Jim Renaud, PhD, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

E: info@treasureoakes.com T: 519-808-3618

