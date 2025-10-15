8Flow.ai Announces Workflow Context Platform for People & Process Intelligence

8Flow Platform delivers enterprise-wide visibility into how work is done to enable scale & measurable success for AI Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / 8Flow.ai, the leader in Workflow Intelligence, today announced the launch of its Workflow Context Platform for People & Process Intelligence. This platform gives enterprises unprecedented visibility into frontline operations, enabling organizations to identify specific inefficiencies & opportunities for agentic workflows, optimize processes in real-time, and measure the true impact of AI implementations.

The Workflow Context Platform will be showcased at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Nashville next week, where 8Flow will also present two sessions:

In Focus: The Use Cases, KPIs, and Workflow Evolutions That Will Make Or Break Your CX & EX in 2026

Agent ROI With Workflow Intelligence: How OP360 Increased Productivity for a Leading Retailer With Zero Implementation Overhead Using 8Flow AI

Transforming Enterprise Intelligence Through Workflow Context

Traditional process & task mining and analytics tools show what happened, but the Workflow Context Platform reveals how work gets done at the micro-level. By capturing the actual workflows of frontline teams - across ServiceNow, Salesforce Service Cloud & other business applications - enterprises gain actionable intelligence that drives immediate improvements in productivity, quality, and employee experience.

Key capabilities include:

Process Discovery & Optimization - Automatically map and analyze actual workflows across teams and systems, identifying bottlenecks, redundancies, and agentic opportunities.

People Intelligence - Understand individual and team work patterns, coaching needs, and productivity drivers with AI-powered insights while delivering actionable recommendations.

Real-Time Analytics - Monitor operational efficiency as it happens, enabling managers to make data-driven decisions and interventions that improve outcomes immediately.

Automation Intelligence - Surfaces high-impact automation opportunities with detailed blueprints specifying exactly what should be built, including implementation requirements and organizational context.

Proven Results at Enterprise Scale

Early adopters of the Workflow Context Platform are already seeing transformational results in under 6 weeks:

14% increase in cases closed

11% improvement in agent productivity

1.33 hours saved per employee per week through intelligent automation of repetitive tasks

"Enterprises know they need AI but don't know where to apply it," said Boaz Hecht, Co-Founder & CEO of 8Flow. "The Workflow Context Platform reveals how work really happens, showing exactly where AI can drive impact."

Sam Collier, CIO at OP360, added: "8Flow gave us complete visibility into how our agents were working. That clarity allowed us to coach more effectively, automate faster, and improve throughput - without requiring any resources from our client. It's transformed how we deliver value to our partners."

Built for the Modern Enterprise

The Workflow Context Platform integrates seamlessly with enterprise systems and is designed with enterprise-grade security, ensuring that workflow intelligence enhances employee productivity without compromising individual privacy.

About 8Flow.ai

8Flow is the AI workflow intelligence platform that reveals how work gets done at scale. By combining process discovery, people intelligence, and real-time analytics, 8Flow gives enterprises the context they need to boost productivity, streamline operations, and deliver superior customer experiences. Learn more at 8Flow.ai.

