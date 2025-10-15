Carcetti Capital Corp.: Voting Notice for Shareholders In Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Carcetti Capital Corp. ("Carcetti" or the "Company") (TSXV:CART) announces that, in connection with the resumption of rotating services by Canada Post, the mailing and delivery of Carcetti's Meeting Materials for its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") are anticipated to be delivered to Canadian shareholders.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has announced that the national labour strike has shifted to rotating strikes and as a result, Carcetti anticipates that the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") will be delivered to Canadian shareholders. On October 9, 2025, the Meeting Materials were filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Your vote is important. Please cast your vote as soon as possible and ahead of the upcoming meeting. If you have not yet received your voting materials, please take immediate action to obtain your control number and vote online. Instructions are provided below.

Registered Shareholders Non-Registered Shareholders Who? Shares held directly in your name Shares held with a broker, bank, or

other intermediary How to Obtain a Control Number Odyssey Trust Company at 1-888-290-1175

Email: proxy@odysseytrust.com

Submit online request:

https://odysseytrust.com/ca-en/help/ Contact your broker, bank, or other

intermediary How to Vote Online https://vote.odysseytrust.com

(requires 12-digit control number) https://vote.odysseytrust.com

(requires 16-digit control number)

The Meeting will be held on October 30, 2025, and votes must be received by 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Carcetti encourages all registered and non-registered shareholders to vote promptly to ensure their shares are represented at the Meeting.

On behalf of the Board,

Glenn Kumoi, President & CEO of Carcetti

For further information contact gkumoi@shaw.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

