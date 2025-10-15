Anzeige
CareChoice Homecare: CareChoice Hosts Annual Halloween Block Party for North Philadelphia Community

CareChoice continues its commitment to giving back by hosting a family-friendly Halloween celebration that supports and unites the North Philadelphia community

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / CareChoice, Pennsylvania's fastest-growing homecare agency, proudly serving the North Philadelphia community through its local satellite office, is excited to announce its Annual Halloween Block Party. The family-friendly event will take place on Friday, October 31, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at CareChoice's office, located at 3621 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with music, fun, and community spirit. Highlights of the event include:

  • Live DJ entertainment

  • Sweet treats and candy for kids

  • Exciting games with fun prizes

  • Gift card giveaways

  • A thrilling costume contest

  • And much more

The Halloween Block Party has become a cherished tradition that residents look forward to each year. Beyond festive fun, the gathering reflects CareChoice's commitment to enriching the lives of local families.

"At CareChoice, we see ourselves as the heartbeat of the community," said Arsen Ustayev, CEO of CareChoice. "Events like our annual Halloween Block Party allow us to engage with our neighbors, spread joy, and make a meaningful impact right here in North Philadelphia."

This event is free and open to the public. Costumes are strongly encouraged for all attendees, whether young or young at heart.

Event Details:

  • Who: CareChoice Homecare Agency

  • What: CareChoice Halloween Block Party

  • When: Friday, October 31, 2025 - 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

  • Where: CareChoice, 3621 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

For more information, please contact CareChoice at 215-277-0000.

About CareChoice
CareChoice began in 2004 in Philadelphia with a vision: to empower families with real choices about their loved ones' care. Rooted in strong community connections and a deep commitment to dignified aging, we quickly became a trusted partner for families across the region.

As our reputation for compassionate, participant-centered care grew, we expanded throughout Pennsylvania-building lasting community ties and refining our approach to meet the diverse needs of every family we served. Today, thousands of families have placed their trust in CareChoice, relying on us to provide the highest standard of care and support in multiple states.

Contact Information

CareChoice Communications
press@carechoice.com
215-277-0000

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/carechoice-hosts-annual-halloween-block-party-for-north-philadelphia-1087295

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
