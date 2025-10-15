Clear Drop Releases World's First Home Device That Turns Soft Plastics Into Recyclable Blocks

Now available with a $200 down payment and an ongoing $50 monthly subscription, the Soft Plastic Compactor (SPC) gives households a simple way to recycle over 95% of soft plastics and keep them out of landfills.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The average U.S. household generates 1,000 to 1,200 pounds of plastic waste annually. A significant portion of this comes from soft plastics like bags, wrappers, and flexible packaging. To address the U.S. waste crisis, where only 5% of plastic waste is recycled , Clear Drop® today launched the Soft Plastic Compactor (SPC) as a pre-recycling step to process soft plastics directly at home, transforming them into uniform blocks suitable for storage, transport, and guaranteed recycling.

SPC by Clear Drop



How SPC closes the soft plastic recycling gap

"The current U.S. recycling system isn't built to handle soft, flexible plastics - they often jam sorting machines and slow down processing. By compacting them into dense blocks, Clear Drop's SPC turns this tricky waste into something easier for recycling facilities to manage. SPC also reduces the amount of 'air' being shipped, resulting in fewer trips, lower emissions, and more efficient recycling by promoting a circular economy," said David Nix, Clear Drop recycling expert, professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

SPC addresses the recycling gap by using patented plastic softening technology and has been rigorously tested and is safe for household use. It compresses waste about 10 times more efficiently than collecting soft plastics in bags and can store roughly a month's worth of waste. SPC runs quietly and efficiently, using 3.3 kWh per cycle, which equals roughly $0.52 per month in electricity costs for an average household.

"We can't undo the plastic already in our bodies - but we can stop the next piece of trash from polluting our planet," said Ivan Arbouzov, founder of Clear Drop. "Real change starts when each of us takes responsibility for our habits. At Clear Drop, we're making that possible by ensuring plastic waste is actually recycled and returned to the circular economy - not left to blow in the wind, pile up in landfills, or harm our health"

Pre-recycling as a new approach to cleaner waste

Clear Drop calls this new category of waste management "pre-recycling" - preparing materials for recycling right where they become waste. Unlike traditional methods, pre-recycling ensures that materials are compacted and stored efficiently, cutting emissions and reducing sorting labor. By making waste denser, cleaner, and easier to handle from the start, SPC helps households take meaningful action while supports a healthier circular economy.

The Soft Plastic Compactor (SPC) is now available for purchase. The $50 monthly plan includes installment payments for the device, recycling pickup, and a full two-year warranty. Customers receive three prepaid mailers every quarter - enough to recycle about one block per month - and can schedule pickups anytime. Learn more at onecleardrop.com

