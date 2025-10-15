Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Kenneth City, Florida With Free Washes

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens Eleventh Location in Tampa Bay Area, Twenty-Eighth Location in Florida

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Kenneth City, FL at 4559 66 th Street N .

To celebrate the grand opening, the brand-new Kenneth City location will offer eight days of free premium car washes from October 15 to October 22. This limited-time promotion allows the community to experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

Kenneth City, FL : 4559 66th Street N, Kenneth City, FL 33709

Nearby Locations: St. Petersburg , Oldsmar , Holiday , Lutz - Atmore Grove , Brandon , Bradenton

"In the past three months, we've opened three new express wash locations in the Tampa and St. Petersburg metro," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "Each Tidal Wave location, including our brand-new Kenneth City, Brandon, and Spring Hill locations, is designed to deliver an exceptional car wash experience to every customer. We are proud to bring easy, efficient, and enjoyable car care to West Central Florida with eleven convenient Tidal Wave locations."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa proudly serves customers at 302 express wash locations across the United States, including twenty-eight Florida locations . The company will continue its expansion in the Sunshine State in the coming months with brand-new locations opening in Melbourne , Bonita Springs , and Merritt Island .

Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $12, unlimited car wash memberships and family plans , and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave has wash options for every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/ .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 302 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

