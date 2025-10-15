AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb+" (Good) of BTG Pactual Resseguradora S.A. (BTG Re) (São Paulo, Brazil) and BTG Pactual Seguros S.A. (BTG Seguros) (São Paulo, Brazil). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has assigned the Brazil National Scale Rating (NSR) of "aaa.BR" (Exceptional) to BTG Re and BTG Seguros. The outlook assigned to the NSR is stable.

The ratings reflect BTG Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The stable outlook on these ratings reflects AM Best's expectation that BTG Re will maintain its balance sheet strength assessment at the very strong level, supported by the initiatives implemented by the management.

BTG Re is a domestic reinsurer in Brazil, operating predominantly in the surety segments in Brazil, Latin America, and recently, in Portugal and Spain, as part of its expansion strategy. The company also recently entered the agricultural line through business assumed from its affiliated company, TOO Seguros S.A. BTG Re's intermediate parent, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual) [B3: BPAC11], provides operational support and risk management capabilities and can provide liquidity if needed.

Also reflected in BTG Re's ratings is the impact of its credit profile and Brazil's challenging and volatile macroeconomic and political environment, which continues to hamper meaningful recovery and stability in the country. BTG Pactual has shown consistent improvement in its results and credit strength while expanding and diversifying its operations; however, BTG Re's ratings are somewhat limited by its domestic operating environment.

BTG Re maintains solid standalone attributes in terms of operating performance, including low loss and expense ratios, and the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). BTG Re has produced positive earnings since inception, driven by underwriting results and investment income. BTG Re also benefits from a solid retrocession program that mitigates its underwriting exposures; the company's reinsurance retention remains low.

BTG Seguros is a domestic insurer in Brazil, operating predominantly in the country's surety segment. The company takes advantage of the business profile and market presence of its affiliated company, BTG Pactual Re, to which it cedes almost all of its risk.

BTG Seguros maintains adequate standalone attributes in terms of operating performance, including low loss and expense ratios, and the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR. BTG Seguros has produced positive earnings in recent years, mainly driven by investment income. AM Best's analysis of BTG Seguros and BTG Re benefits from BTG Pactual's expertise, stemming from its long track record with a portfolio of large companies.

AM Best continues to monitor BTG Seguros and BTG Re's balance sheet strength, operating performance, risk-adjusted capitalization and the execution of its product and geographic expansion, along with the credit profile of its parent.

Positive rating actions could take place if the company sustains its balance sheet strength at the strongest level or better in the intermediate term. Negative rating actions could take place if a deterioration in its business profile occurs due to volatility in the country's economy, which could affect the company's performance.

