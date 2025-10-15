Firefly Systems Inc.: Firefly Debuts Glow Wraps at DPAA Summit: An Electrifying Leap in Mobility Media

Glow Wraps set a new standard for visibility, engagement, and impact in OOH advertising

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Firefly, the global leader in mobility media, unveiled its groundbreaking new product, Glow Wraps, at the prestigious DPAA Global Summit in New York City. This marks the first-ever physical activation of Glow Wraps, representing a pioneering leap in out-of-home (OOH) innovation.

Glow Wraps are Firefly's newest advancement in mobility media - wrapped vehicles enhanced with integrated illumination that makes creative shine. Building on the proven impact of traditional wraps, Glow Wraps introduce a light-powered dimension that fuses vibrant design with added visibility, transforming cars into glowing brand statements on the move. This breakthrough elevates street-level presence, helping brands stand out in bold, memorable ways.

By integrating dynamic lighting technology, Firefly is redefining how brands engage with consumers on the move, creating unforgettable real-world moments with unmatched shareability on social media.

"With Glow Wraps, Firefly is once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible in OOH advertising," said Chris Polos, Chief Operating Officer at Firefly. "This innovation combines the power of mobility media with breakthrough visual impact, offering brands a bold new way to stand out, especially at tentpole events where impact is everything."

Glow Wraps deliver pioneering first-to-market innovation, offering brands the chance to lead with technology no one else has brought to the streets. Their bold, illuminated design creates award-worthy campaign potential, drawing attention from both consumers and industry leaders. With the ability to spark conversation and social sharing, Glow Wraps generate unmatched earned media reach, turning every ride into a content-worthy moment. When combined with Firefly's digital tops, Glow Wraps unlock a 360-degree storytelling platform, pairing illuminated static creativity with dynamic digital messaging. This synergy allows brands to dominate the streetscape with dual solutions that reinforce each other, maximizing reach, recall, and impact.

Following the debut at DPAA Summit, Glow Wraps will be available nationwide, marking the next evolution in Firefly's mission to transform mobility media worldwide.

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in moving out-of-home (OOH) advertising, with a network of more than 60,000 screens across all major U.S. markets and operations in 7 countries, delivering over 6 billion impressions each month. Firefly transforms traditional static environments into dynamic engagement platforms through car top displays and branded wraps on taxi and rideshare vehicles, along with experiential activations. Leveraging its digital car top network and moving fleet, Firefly provides geo-targeted reach and contextual targeting, enabling brands to deliver relevant messages in real time.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (Chairman), Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and Istanbul. ( fireflyon.com )

