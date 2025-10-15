Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 22:02 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Great Lakes Governors and Premiers: Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Launch Regional Sustainable Agriculture Initiative

QUÉBEC, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP) launched a new regional initiative to advance sustainable agriculture in the region. The Initiative was introduced to attendees of the 2025 GSGP Leadership Summit held in Quebec City last week.

Sustainable Agriculture Plenary Session

Sustainable Agriculture Plenary Session
Panelists discuss sustainable agriculture in Quebec City October 5 during the GSGP 2025 Leadership Summit

The sustainable agriculture initiative will focus its work on five key areas:

  1. Healthy economy - Supporting producers and promoting sustainable growth and diversification of the regional agricultural economy.

  2. Healthy people - Supporting the production of healthful food and high-quality crops, farmed livestock, and other goods.

  3. Soil health - Advancing research and practices that maintain and improve soil health across the region's diverse agricultural landscape.

  4. Water Management - Encouraging sustainable use and conservation of ground and surface water resources.

  5. Water Quality - Continuing programs and policies that incentivize practices that improve water quality and reduce nutrient runoff.

"This regional initiative will create more opportunities to collaborate and develop innovative solutions that will shape the future of farming and long-term prosperity of our agricultural economies," said Initiative Chair and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring. "In Michigan, agriculture is the state's second-largest industry, making us uniquely positioned to work with our GSGP partners to ensure this region is a hub for scientific progress that protects our natural resources."

In the Initiative's first year, State and Provincial leaders will develop a regional agenda to guide research that will inform policy and programmatic work. They will also create an action agenda to address challenges facing the region's agriculture industry and catalyze multi-state and provincial collaboration. Pilot projects will follow in future years. Overall, this collaborative will help advance a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future for the Great Lakes St. Lawrence region.

Contact Information

Craig Clark
PR Contact
craig@clarkcommunication.com
616-550-2736

.

SOURCE: Great Lakes Governors and Premiers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/great-lakes-st.-lawrence-governors-and-premiers-launch-regional-sustainable-agriculture-1087426

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.