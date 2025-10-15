Great Lakes Governors and Premiers: Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Launch Regional Sustainable Agriculture Initiative

QUÉBEC, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP) launched a new regional initiative to advance sustainable agriculture in the region. The Initiative was introduced to attendees of the 2025 GSGP Leadership Summit held in Quebec City last week.

Sustainable Agriculture Plenary Session

Panelists discuss sustainable agriculture in Quebec City October 5 during the GSGP 2025 Leadership Summit

The sustainable agriculture initiative will focus its work on five key areas:

Healthy economy - Supporting producers and promoting sustainable growth and diversification of the regional agricultural economy. Healthy people - Supporting the production of healthful food and high-quality crops, farmed livestock, and other goods. Soil health - Advancing research and practices that maintain and improve soil health across the region's diverse agricultural landscape. Water Management - Encouraging sustainable use and conservation of ground and surface water resources. Water Quality - Continuing programs and policies that incentivize practices that improve water quality and reduce nutrient runoff.

"This regional initiative will create more opportunities to collaborate and develop innovative solutions that will shape the future of farming and long-term prosperity of our agricultural economies," said Initiative Chair and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring. "In Michigan, agriculture is the state's second-largest industry, making us uniquely positioned to work with our GSGP partners to ensure this region is a hub for scientific progress that protects our natural resources."

In the Initiative's first year, State and Provincial leaders will develop a regional agenda to guide research that will inform policy and programmatic work. They will also create an action agenda to address challenges facing the region's agriculture industry and catalyze multi-state and provincial collaboration. Pilot projects will follow in future years. Overall, this collaborative will help advance a more resilient and sustainable agricultural future for the Great Lakes St. Lawrence region.

Contact Information

Craig Clark

PR Contact

craig@clarkcommunication.com

616-550-2736

SOURCE: Great Lakes Governors and Premiers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/great-lakes-st.-lawrence-governors-and-premiers-launch-regional-sustainable-agriculture-1087426