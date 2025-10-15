Rancho Santa Fe, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Helen Woodward Animal Center is paying tribute to a long-time board member whose celebrity was far from the most impressive thing about her. Legendary actress Diane Keaton died on Saturday, October 11th at the age of 79 years old. Helen Woodward Animal Center thanks Keaton for a lifetime of dedication to the cause of animal welfare, and for her over twenty years serving on the Center's Board of Directors.

Loving tributes to Diane Keaton have been pouring in through social media from all over the world, many celebrating the Oscar winner's illustrious career on the silver screen. The actress and director, beloved by so many, made a name for herself through her talent, but also for her kindness, directness and down-to-earth quality. Keaton had another pure passion that fueled her - her devotion to animal welfare. In her fight for a better quality of life for animals, she helped pass legislation changes such as the Big Cat Public Safety Act (making it illegal to own wildcats as pets) and the passing of more stringent safety regulations for animals working in the entertainment industry, as well as stronger protections for wildlife and farm animals. She was also deeply committed to pet adoption and lived a vegetarian lifestyle.

Keaton's connection to Helen Woodward Animal Center began in 2001 when she agreed to serve as Celebrity Spokesperson for the third annual "Home 4 the Holidays" pet adoption campaign. Successive years of support for the program, as well her authentic and active allegiance to animal welfare, led the Center to award the star Helen Woodward Animal Center's Humane Award in 2005. Center President and CEO Mike Arms was honored when Keaton accepted his invitation to join the Board of Directors for Helen Woodward Animal Center that same year.

In the years that followed, Keaton utilized her star power to support the Center and push for orphan pet adoption. She created numerous promos for the Center and Center programs, such as the international campaign Remember Me Thursday®. Keaton continually donated her personal time, dedicating herself to a lunch with the highest bidder at Center Galas, and making numerous appearances at Helen Woodward Animal Center's Telethons, even answering phones and matching bids with callers.

In 2012, she took advantage of her promotional tour for her new movie, Darling Companion, to promote the Center and urge people to adopt. The movie, starring Diane Keaton and Kevin Kline, centered on the true story of a couple and their rescue dog, named Freeway. While promoting the film, Keaton promoted Helen Woodward Animal Center during her appearance on Ellen and even had three adoptable Center puppies accompany her to her Jay Leno appearance, in an attempt to find them forever families. Two of the puppies secured immediate homes (from an audience member and a co-producer) and in the days that followed, phone calls from as far away as Connecticut, San Francisco and even moonwalker Buzz Aldrin, came in inquiring about the third who, shortly thereafter, found his forever home.

In 2016, Keaton placed an urgent call to the Center. She had driven her car onto the side of the freeway to help a frightened dog on the run. After a bit of a chase, the pup was in her car and off the dangerous road. Once rescued and found to be homeless, the shepherd blend came to Helen Woodward Animal Center, received medical checks and training and eventually, a loving home. The story is a dear one to those at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Keaton was never afraid to do the real work when it came to rescue.

"It's impossible to count the number of lives that Diane has saved," said Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms. "She was the real deal. The many years she committed to improving the lives of animals and encouraging families to adopt their pets from animal shelters has certainly had an overwhelming impact on untold numbers of animals around the world. She was a dear friend to the Center and to animals everywhere. She will be greatly missed."





