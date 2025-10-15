Innocan Pharma Corporation: Liposomal CBD Injection Technology (LPT-CBD) patent was allowed in Japan

Innovative Chronic Pain Treatment Receives allowance for IP Protection in Japan's World Third Largest Pharmaceutical Market

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce that its patent for LPT-CBD was allowed in Japan and will be officially granted upon completion of the administrative process. The patent covers a prolonged-release liposome-based formulation that encapsulates cannabinoids.

This patent protects Innocan's LPT-CBD formulation designed for the sustained release of synthetic CBD into the bloodstream. The newly allowed patent is part of a broad international patent family currently under examination in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. It joins the company's granted patent in India, further strengthening Innocan global intellectual property portfolio and ensuring maximum protection and enforceability. With Japan being the world's third-largest pharmaceutical market, valued at approximately $102 billion (1), this achievement represents an important milestone for Innocan in advancing LPT-CBD as a leading non-opioid solution for chronic pain management.

Developed jointly in collaboration with Professor Chezy Barenholz and Dr. Ahuva Cern from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, the liposomal drug delivery platform allows for prolonged exposure and maximizes the bioavailability and therapeutic effects of CBD. LPT-CBD has demonstrated prolonged pharmacokinetics and pain-relief effects lasting up to four weeks, supported by multiple preclinical studies. Following a successful pre-IND meeting, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided positive feedback to advance the development of LPT-CBD as a non-opioid alternative for chronic pain management.

"We are thrilled to receive this patent allowance for our proprietary technology," said Iris Bincovich, Chief Executive Officer of Innocan Pharma. "This allowance marks our second patent to be granted for LPT-CBD, following the one granted in India, further strengthening our innovation and global IP position. We look forward to a series of additional patent approvals worldwide."

Professor Chezy Barenholz the Head of our Advisory Board stated, "The allowance of this patent provides strong evidence to the dedication and expertise of our development teams in driving innovation. LPT-CBD is the first drug product in our pipeline that we are currently advancing under this intellectual property portfolio."

Dr. Eyal Kalo, Vice President of R&D added, "LPT-CBD is progressing under a streamlined development plan toward FDA approval. "We are extremely proud of this patent allowance and remain dedicated to advancing LPT-CBD as a non-opioid alternative for chronic pain management."

(1) https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/japan-pharmaceuticals-market-113904

About Innocan

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment, Innocan focuses on advanced, targeted online sales, through its BI Sky Global Ltd. subsidiary. www.innocanpharma.com

