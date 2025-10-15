Ecogensus Unveils RhinoGrid - a Distributed Machine Network to Harvest Surface Carbon and Produce Tradable Premium Commodities

Backed by Investment Grade (A-Rated) Performance and Long-Term Cash Flow Protection, Driving Replicable Commercial Finance and Community-Scale Deployment

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Ecogensus today unveiled RhinoGrid, a distributed machine network designed for rapid scale and a fundamental transformation of how America manages its material flows, providing community-based access points to capture household and commercial discarded materials, where some 350+ million tons are annually landfilled, and harness them as a circulating "surface carbon" reservoir.

"The United States is in critical need of a resource management overhaul," said Bjørnulf Østvik, Founder and CEO of Ecogensus. "We speak of modernizing infrastructure but only focus on the input side, a linear thinking approach that sees extraordinary waste of critical resources. There is massive opportunity to increase our resource security and resiliency."

Ecogensus' RhinoGrid solution aims to achieve near complete resource utilization, refining the majority of household and commercial discards - organic carbon-based materials - into tradable, premium commodities such as composite lumber, polymer powders, and engineered fuels, while also enabling efficient recovery of the billions of dollars' worth of metals that are discarded each year in landfills.

Echoing the modular shale revolution that unlocked America's energy independence, RhinoGrid deploys ruggedized, field-proven Rhino processors in standardized, community-scale clusters that fit into simple warehouse-style sites-enabling rapid, decentralized rollout that could end municipal landfilling within a generation, lower emissions, and build a new domestic resource industry.

Rhino processors function as the core nodes of RhinoGrid, and are essentially modular manufacturing units that use mixed municipal/household and commercial material streams as feedstock. A single Rhino unit has roughly the footprint of a full-size SUV yet can transform 50,000+ pounds per day of feedstock into tradable commodities. The 5000 Series is enclosed, all-electric, and low-noise - suited to simple, warehouse-style sites for community-scale deployment. Streamlined Rhino feed systems enable efficient metals and glass recovery.

To drive accelerated deployment and capital efficiency, standardized Rhino clusters - flexible arrays of multiple 5000L processors tuned to regional material flows - are packaged as self-contained, commercially viable project units with robust site-level economics.

An investment-grade (A-rated) project revenue protection program and Rhino performance guarantee, placed through the Lloyd's market, are available on a project (site) basis for Rhino projects - providing facility commissioning/start-up guarantees and up to 10 years of cash-flow protection, under which scheduled financing payments are guaranteed throughout the term.

Ecogensus' enterprise risk and performance-coverage programs have been structured by Marsh McLellan, a global leader in risk and strategy.

"For nearly ten years, we've worked with Ecogensus on evolving approaches to resource-technology risk and resilience," said John Mannebach, a Principal with Marsh McLennan. "We are proud to see the company's work advancing a new industrial sector with world-class underwriting and structured performance protection, and we look forward to supporting Ecogensus' growth as it scales."

About Ecogensus

Ecogensus is a resource technology company. Our Rhino machines convert surface carbon, today's above-ground (current cycle) organics and polymers, into industrial-grade materials and engineered fuels. With standardized Rhino clusters coordinated by the RhinoGrid network, we deliver programmatic, community-scale projects that reduce landfilling and expand domestic industrial capacity. Visit ecogensus.com for more details.

Contact: media@ecogensus.com

Notices:

The forward-looking statements in this release-including those regarding RhinoGrid deployment, financing, performance protection, scalability, and market impact-are based on current expectations and subject to risks and uncertainties, including site-specific underwriting (including the insurance/revenue protection program), operational execution, regulatory approvals, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially.

Landfill tonnage is based upon independent analysis finding 348 million tons landfilled in 2017. See Themelis, N. J., & Bourtsalas, A. C. (2021). Methane Generation and Capture of U.S. Landfills. Journal of Environmental Protection. Please note a modest ~0.6% minimum increase has been applied, aligned with U.S. EPA GHGRP Subpart HH Data (2010-2022), as analyzed in Lu et al. (2024), showing a 21% increase in total waste disposed.

Contact Information

Corley Miller

Ecogensus

corley.miller@ecogensuscorp.com

877-333-7887





SOURCE: Ecogensus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/ecogensus-unveils-rhinogridtm-a-distributed-machine-network-to-harvest-surface-car-1087296