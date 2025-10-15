Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation Announces a Shareholder call on Thursday, October 30, 2025

Upcoming Shareholder Call

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Alun Williams (President), Kevin McRae (Chief Technology Officer), and Mark Herndon (Chief Financial Officer), will host a shareholder call on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4.15 p.m. ET. Questions submitted to ir@consensusmining.com before 1:00 p.m. EST the day prior of the call will be considered. The call will be available for replay following the meeting. To request a replay, please email ir@consensusmining.com .

Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 4.15pm ET

Online Webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8422 Access Code: 805-609-195

About CMSG

Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation (OTCQX:CMSG) is a cryptocurrency mining company created with strategic partnerships in hosting, repair, and management. This enables CMSG to operate with minimal overhead and enhanced profitability, and with a conservative capital structure that allows for flexible and patient capital allocation. For more information, please visit www.consensusmining.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@consensusmining.com

SOURCE: Consensus Mining & Seigniorage Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/consensus-mining-and-seigniorage-corporation-%22cmsg%22-or-%22the-company%22-1087311