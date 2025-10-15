Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.37 per Share

BERLIN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the third quarter of 2025. This dividend is payable on October 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 20, 2025.

"The strong financial performance of the bank and a robust level of capital have allowed for the continued increase in regular cash dividends, including a 4.7% increase in year-to-date dividends in 2025 compared to the same period last year," commented, M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President. "The Board of Directors and Senior Management are committed to providing our stockholders with stable and growing cash dividends on their investment."

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact
Philip E. O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-o-1087444

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
