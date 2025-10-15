West Leederville, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) ("Solis Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it is changing its financial year-end from May 31 to December 31. The change in financial year-end has been made to better align the Company's financial reporting and tax planning with its business planning. Further details regarding the change in financial year-end, including the length and ending dates of the Company's financial reporting periods, its interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, are outlined below and available in the Company's Notice of Change of Year-End prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102, and filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Change in Financial Year-End

Solis Minerals Ltd. (the "Issuer") has decided to change its year-end from May 31 to December 31.

Reason for Change

The reason for the change is to better align the Issuer's financial reporting and tax planning with its business planning.

Relevant Dates for Financial Reporting Purposes

(a) The Issuer's old financial year-end was May 31.

(b) The Issuer's new financial year-end will be December 31.

(c) The Issuer's transition year will be the 7-month period commencing June 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025.

The length and ending date of the periods, including the comparative periods, of the interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the transition year and new financial year are as follows:

Transition Year Comparative Annual Financial Statements to Transition Year New Financial Year Comparative Annual Financial Statements Interim Periods for Transition Year Comparative Interim Periods to Interim Periods in Transition Year Interim Periods for New Financial Year Comparative Interim Periods to Interim Periods in New Financial Year 7 months ended December 31, 2025. 12 months ended May 31, 2025. 12 months ended December 31, 2026. 7 months ended December 31, 2025 and 12 months ended May 31, 2025. 4 months ended September 30, 2025



7 months ended December 31, 2025 3 months ended August 31, 2024.



12 months ended May 31, 2025. 3 months ended March 31, 2026.



6 months ended June 30, 2026.



9 months ended September 30, 2026. 3 months ended February 28, 2025.



6 months ended May 31, 2025



10 months ended September 30, 2025.

The filing deadlines prescribed under Sections 4.2 and 4.4 of NI 51-102 for the interim and annual financial statements for the Reporting Issuer's transition year are as follows:

Reporting Period Filing Deadline Interim unaudited financial statements for the four months ended September 30, 2025 November 14, 2025 Annual audited financial statements for the 7 months ended December 31, 2025 March 31, 2026

ENDS

This announcement is authorised by Mitch Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Solis Minerals.

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Southern Coastal Belt of Peru.

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis Minerals is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis Minerals, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270582

SOURCE: Solis Minerals Ltd.