H3C Unveils Innovative AI Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Driving the "Synergy+" Intelligent Future

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H3C made a grand debut at the 45th GITEX GLOBAL exhibition under the theme "Synergy+," showcasing its full-stack AI technology innovations and application practices.

At this year's exhibition, as a global leader in digitalization and AI solutions, H3C centered on its "AI in ALL" and "AI for ALL" strategies, delivering a series of innovative products and solutions through the threefold integration of technology, scenarios, and ecosystem, comprehensively demonstrating its technological strength and global ecosystem influence in AI and digitalization. With a series of innovative implementations in the Middle East and global markets, H3C will continue to help global industrial enterprises tackle the bottlenecks in their transition from digitalization to intelligence.

During the event, Ou Boqian, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai, visited the H3C booth. Gary Huang, Co-President of H3C and President of International BG, briefed the Consul General on H3C's full-stack capabilities spanning "cloud, network, security, compute, storage, and terminal," the latest achievements in AI, and the company's successful participation in global digital transformation.

Huang emphasized, "Under the 'Synergy+' concept, we are leveraging deep integration across technology, scenarios, and ecosystems to help global clients make the leap from digitalization to intelligence. Our presence at GITEX GLOBAL marks a major milestone in H3C's global strategy and serves as a new starting point for co-creating the intelligent future with our partners."

Technology Synergy: Building AI-Ready Digital Infrastructure through 'Computing × Connectivity'

To address the soaring demand for large-scale AI computing clusters, H3C introduced a range of flagship technologies and industry-first products making their global or Middle East debut, showcasing the company's leadership in building AI-ready digital foundations.

Ultra-High-Performance Computing: H3C UniPoD S80000

Powered by industry-leading scale-up southbound interconnection technology, the H3C UniPoD S80000 is designed for trillion-parameter AI model training and inference. It delivers a threefold evolution in performance, density, and efficiency, achieving 64-GPU interconnection within a single cabinet and 8× higher inter-card bandwidth. Compared with traditional clusters built from eight 8-GPU servers, the UniPoD S80000 boosts training efficiency by 25% per GPU and inference efficiency by 62.5%, effectively overcoming single-GPU performance bottlenecks and dramatically enhancing large-scale AI training and inference productivity. The system adopts liquid cooling to support up to 120 kW per cabinet. H3C's UniPoD S80000 solutions have already been successfully deployed in multiple real-world projects and can be scaled up to a 1,024-GPU fully interconnected architecture according to customer needs.

Ultra-Wide, Lossless Network Connectivity: Diversified Dynamic-Connectivity Network Solution and New 800G AI Computing Switch

As large models evolve rapidly, intelligent computing networks face three major challenges: congestion from increased inter-server communication, the dual demands of ultra-low latency and high throughput, and the ineffectiveness of traditional tuning methods. At GITEX GLOBAL, H3C showcased its next-generation lossless network solution based on the DDC (Diversified Dynamic-Connectivity) architecture. Leveraging cell-based switching technology, the solution enables tuning-free access for heterogeneous computing power, efficiently interconnecting clusters with tens of thousands of GPUs. As a flagship offering, H3C also unveiled the H3C 9828-128EP, its new 800G AI computing switch. Supported by the 102.4T single-chip architecture, this compact 4RU system provides 128 full-speed 800G OSFP ports and delivers comprehensive improvements in performance, latency, energy efficiency, and operations & maintenance. Tailored for next-generation AI and large-scale computing scenarios, it once again redefines bandwidth and connectivity limits, serving as the core engine of ultra-broad intelligent interconnection in the AI era.

"ALL in GREEN" Full-Stack Liquid Cooling Solution

Guided by its "ALL in GREEN" philosophy, H3C collaborates closely with ecosystem partners to advance full-stack liquid cooling technologies, ensuring flexible deployment to meet the unique requirements of diverse data centers. Through multi-path integration and coordination, the solution achieves optimal performance with PUE values below 1.1.H3C has launched a comprehensive portfolio encompassing both industry-standard approaches: cold plate and immersion cooling technologies. These offerings enable seamless multi-technology integration and high-efficiency operation, complemented by end-to-end lifecycle management services that remove deployment barriers and address real-world challenges in adopting liquid cooling technologies.

At the exhibition, H3C also unveiled its AI-powered intelligent security solutions, integrating capabilities such as computing boundary protection, full-traffic threat detection, lightweight server threat monitoring, large model content security, AI model evaluation services, and intelligent data labeling-offering end-to-end protection for the secure development of intelligent applications.

Additionally, H3C presented its Adaptive Optical network solutions and Wi-Fi 7 access points for enterprises, campuses, and hospitality scenarios. Powered by AI-driven network optimization, these solutions deliver ultra-low latency, high bandwidth, and intelligent network operations.

For small and medium-sized businesses, the Aolynk series of networking products has been fully upgraded-offering plug-and-play deployment, smart management, and outstanding cost performance, making it an ideal choice for SMB digital transformation.

Notably, the H3C MegaBook 2-in-1 Laptop made its debut in overseas markets at this exhibition. As a landmark achievement in the scenario-based implementation of H3C's full industrial chain -spanning Cloud, Network, Security, Compute, Storage, and Terminal - the MegaBook is built upon H3C's comprehensive digital ecosystem that integrates digital infrastructure, AI solutions, and intelligent terminal applications. It provides users with end-to-end assurance covering everything from foundational security and efficient computing power to a premium device experience. With its high performance, long battery life, and enterprise-grade security, the MegaBook stands out as a vital new member of the mobile office ecosystem.

Scenario Synergy: Full-Stack AI Capability Empowers Intelligent Transformation Across Industries

At the exhibition, H3C showcased the deep integration and practical applications of AI technologies across multiple sectors through immersive demos and real-world deployments. The company's leading digital and AI solutions serve a wide range of industries and public domains globally-including carriers, enterprises, healthcare, and education-covering optimized converged architectures for wide and local area networks (LAN), AI-driven smart warehousing and cloud connectivity, end-to-end medical risk monitoring and prediction platforms, and personalized intelligent education solutions powered by large language models. These innovations collectively demonstrate the value of AI in enhancing operational efficiency, reducing costs, optimizing user experiences, and accelerating intelligent transformation. An exclusive LinSeer AI Experience Zone was featured at the venue, offering attendees a firsthand look at AI-driven applications in various scenarios.

Ecosystem Synergy: Building a Global Network for Collaborative Innovation

Adhering to its "Partner First" strategy, H3C actively promoted collaborative innovation with global ecosystem partners during GITEX GLOBAL, jointly launching multiple solutions targeting data protection, AI acceleration, and next-generation secure interconnectivity. These solutions empower enterprises to address critical challenges such as cross-cloud data protection, efficient large model training and inference, and secure cross-regional access. During the exhibition, H3C also hosted several MoU signing ceremonies, further strengthening its localization service and delivery capabilities in the Middle East, accelerating digital transformation in regional markets, and continuously building a globally inclusive, mutually beneficial ecosystem.

After debuting at GITEX Europe this May and expanding into the European market, H3C has participated in GITEX GLOBAL for three consecutive years. Looking ahead, H3C will continue to embrace openness and integration, working with global partners to drive high-quality digital economic development and ensure intelligent technologies benefit every enterprise and industry worldwide.

