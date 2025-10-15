Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Hires Stephen Poitras to Help Advance the High-Grade Estrades Gold and Zinc Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) (the "Company" or "Galway") is pleased to announce the addition of Stephen Poitras as Manager for the Company's Estrades Gold and Zinc Project located in the northern Abitibi of western Québec, Canada. The 100%-owned Estrades Project is a high-grade, gold- and zinc-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit. Historically, Breakwater Resources Ltd. invested approximately CAD$20 million developing the precious-metal-rich deposit, which was previously mined via a 200-metre-deep ramp with production in 1990-1991. Galway is currently advancing a Scoping Study for Estrades, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Mr. Poitras will oversee exploration and development efforts aimed at advancing Estrades and evaluating its broader district-scale potential.

"With gold prices hitting all-time records and a heightened global interest in zinc projects, I love the timing of having Stephen Poitras join our team," said Rob Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals. "Stephen brings a bundle of energy, ideas, and contacts as we move Estrades forward. The project is a high-grade VMS system with unusually strong gold content and significant zinc and copper credits. It also benefits from two nearby mills with idle capacity, presenting potential development synergies. We're excited about the opportunity to unlock the value of this project for our shareholders."

Mr. Poitras is a professional geologist with more than 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and mining finance. He holds degrees from the University of Waterloo (Engineering) and the Université du Québec à Montréal (Geology). Over the course of his career, Stephen has contributed to multiple mineral discoveries, including the Éléonore gold deposit in northern Quebec and the Candelones Extension deposit in the Dominican Republic. He also spent eight years as a mining analyst and portfolio manager with CDPQ, Québec's pension fund, where he evaluated and financed numerous mining projects globally.

Mr. Poitras commented, "The Estrades deposit sits in a major mining camp, within 25 kilometres of three active or former mines. It is a high-grade VMS deposit with unusually elevated gold grades for a polymetallic system. The 26-kilometre-long trend along the Casa Berardi Break, supported by more than 100,000 metres of historical drilling, remains underexplored and under drilled. The potential to expand resources, add new VMS tonnage, and discover additional gold-rich zones along this prolific structure is enormous."

Galway Metals continues to advance both its Estrades Polymetallic Project in Quebec and its Clarence Stream Gold Project in New Brunswick, two 100%-owned assets located in established mining jurisdictions in Eastern Canada.

Review by Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Poitras, P.Geo., Manager for Estrades and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Poitras certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. Galway Metals conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and widths of up to 28 kilometres in certain areas. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

