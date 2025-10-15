Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new drill results from the Company's ongoing 2025 drill program on its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project ("Queensway" or the "Project") in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Highlights include:

Dome zone (" Dome ") step-out program:

10.4 g/t Au 1 over 20.50 m 2 (NFGC-25-2299) 7.47 g/t Au over 13.40 m (NFGC-25-2265)

") step-out program:

Lotto zone (" Lotto ") open pit infill program:

40.6 g/t Au over 2.80 m (NFGC-25-2268) 30.5 g/t Au over 2.05 m (NFGC-25-2263) 12.3 g/t Au over 2.25 m (NFGC-25-2305)

") open pit infill program:

Lotto North zone (" Lotto North ") open pit infill program:

33.8 g/t Au over 2.05 m (NFGC-25-2292) 8.26 g/t Au over 4.40 m (NFGC-25-2331) 13.5 g/t Au over 2.55 m (NFGC-25-2298)

") open pit infill program:

Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold, stated: "These new results from our Dome step-out program, where we have hit high-grade gold mineralization over broad widths, demonstrate the potential for resource expansion within the footprint of the PEA mine plan in the AFZ Core at Queensway. The infill results from Lotto and Lotto North reported today focus on resource conversion and are consistent with past results. All results from the 2025 drill program will be incorporated into a Queensway mineral resource update currently scheduled for H1/26."

Results Summary

This news release includes results from 11,187 m of drilling in 79 diamond drill holes ("DDH") completed in Q3/25 as part of an infill and exploration program at AFZ Core (Tables 1 to 3). The results reported herein include step-out drilling at Dome targeting new high-grade mineralization discovered in Q4/25 at depth below the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") pit shell (see the New Found Gold news releases dated February 24, 2025 and April 29, 2025), as well as infill drilling of the Lotto and Lotto North PEA pit shell (Figure 1). The objective of the Lotto and Lotto North drilling is to convert inferred mineral resources to the indicated category included in the Phase 1 Queensway PEA mine plan (see the New Found Gold news release dated July 21, 2025).

Drill highlights, along with details from all 76 DDH in this news release are included in Tables 1 to 3 below.

Figure 1: 3D plan view of the AFZ Core area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/270563_6786011334762ba8_001full.jpg

Dome

Dome is located immediately south of Lotto and east of the Appleton Fault Zone ('AFZ', Figure 1) within the AFZ Core. This zone is characterized by the east-northeast trending Dome fault, with a similar orientation to the Keats-Baseline Fault Zone ('KBFZ') that controls mineralization in the Keats and Iceberg zones. The Dome fault hosts high-grade gold quartz veining starting at surface. This zone has seen limited drill testing below 150 m vertical depth.

The 2025 drilling reported in this news release includes 10.4 g/t Au over 20.50 m (NFGC-25-2299) and 7.47 g/t Au over 13.40 m (NFGC-25-2265) and forms part of a newly identified high-grade domain starting approximately 100 m below the current extent of the Dome PEA open pit, which is currently 38 m deep based on the initial mineral resource estimate ("MRE"; see the New Found Gold news release dated March 24, 2025 and Figure 2).

This region of newly identified high-grade veining extends for 130 m down dip. With only limited drilling along strike and at depth, the depth extension of Dome has clear expansion potential. This area will be assessed for inclusion in the next MRE update and additional drilling in 2026 will focus on expanding this zone to depth.

The 2025 drilling at Dome and the nearby Golden Dome zone is largely focused on lower grade domains peripheral to the main high-grade corridor as reflected by the results reported. The results conform well to the existing block model and will be incorporated into the next MRE update.

Figure 2: Inclined plan 3D view Dome, Lotto and Lotto North zones (looking southwest).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7337/270563_6786011334762ba8_002full.jpg

Lotto and Lotto North

The objective of 2025 infill drilling at Lotto and Lotto North was to convert inferred category mineral resources to the indicated category. Infill drilling of inferred category material to convert to indicated category in these zones is complete for the Phase 1 open pit design and approximately 80% complete for the Phase 2 open pit design. The 2026 program will include drilling focused on converting the remaining inferred material to the indicated category, including underground mining panels outlined in the PEA.

Looking Ahead

The 70,000 m 2025 Queensway drill program commenced in May 2025, with approximately 80% of the drilling focused on the AFZ Core area and the remaining 20% focused on exploration targets outside the MRE area. The 2025 Queensway drill program is over 70% complete and is on track to finish all proposed drilling by the end of the year.

Infill drilling covering the PEA Phase 1 open pits, with the objective of converting resources from inferred to indicated, is ongoing and expected to be completed in Q4/25. Additional ongoing drilling at Queensway includes geotechnical drilling of PEA Phase 1 pits, condemnation drilling for infrastructure and plant siting and hydrogeological drilling, which has commenced and is expected to conclude in Q4/25.

Exploration drilling continues at AFZ Peripheral in the vicinity of the Dropkick zone.

In addition to the 2025 drill program, an excavation program is underway to excavate, map and channel sample near-surface zones of the AFZ Core, with the objective of validating the geological model and collecting detailed analytical information across key zones that will be part of the PEA Phase 1 mine plan. Excavation, mapping and channel sampling of the Lotto zone ('Lotto") is now complete. The excavation has uncovered a 210 m long by 70 m area; results from this work will be released once they are available.

With channel sampling at Keats and Iceberg complete (see the New Found Gold news releases dated September 23, 2024 and December 2, 2024 and September 25, 2025), a 5 m by 5 m definition drilling program covering a 65 m by 30 m area is ongoing at Keats and a 5 m by 5 m definition drilling program covering a 60 m by 45 m area expected to commence at Iceberg in late Q4/25.

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights.

DOME

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2265 197.60 211.00 13.40 7.47 70-95 Dome Including 198.05 200.00 1.95 11.42 70-95 Dome Including 202.20 202.95 0.75 13.03 60-90 Dome Including 205.15 206.20 1.05 56.20 60-90 Dome NFGC-25-2299 161.00 181.50 20.50 10.35 70-95 Dome Including 161.00 161.90 0.90 38.83 70-95 Dome Including 174.75 175.20 0.45 16.79 70-95 Dome Including 176.00 177.00 1.00 83.51 70-95 Dome Including 180.90 181.50 0.60 108.39 70-95 Dome

LOTTO and LOTTO NORTH

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2263 84.30 86.35 2.05 30.47 15-45 Lotto Including 85.30 86.00 0.70 79.82 15-45 NFGC-25-2268 79.90 82.70 2.80 40.62 60-90 Lotto Including 80.70 81.35 0.65 167.46 60-90 NFGC-25-2271 18.35 33.45 15.10 2.89 55-85 Lotto Including 18.35 19.10 0.75 38.66 55-85 NFGC-25-2278 62.00 77.00 15.00 1.58 50-80 Lotto NFGC-25-2292 81.95 84.00 2.05 33.83 45-75 Lotto North Including 81.95 82.35 0.40 172.85 45-75 NFGC-25-2298 37.30 39.85 2.55 13.48 70-95 Lotto North Including 37.30 38.00 0.70 49.08 70-95 NFGC-25-2305 74.00 76.25 2.25 12.28 50-80 Lotto Including 74.50 74.95 0.45 58.45 50-80 NFGC-25-2306 41.35 52.55 11.20 2.43 65-95 Lotto North Including 45.40 46.20 0.80 14.21 65-95 NFGC-25-2331 75.35 79.75 4.40 8.26 45-75 Lotto North Including 75.35 75.75 0.40 12.10 45-75 Including 78.90 79.75 0.85 34.23 45-75

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. Details of all 76 drill holes are included in Table 2 and Table 3 below.

Table 2: Summary of composite drill hole results reported in this news release for Dome, Lotto and Lotto North.

LOTTO

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2259 40.80 43.50 2.70 9.59 20-50 Lotto Including 41.75 42.05 0.30 82.48 20-50 NFGC-25-2261 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2263 84.30 86.35 2.05 30.47 15-45 Lotto Including 85.30 86.00 0.70 79.82 15-45 NFGC-25-2264 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2266 29.55 32.00 2.45 1.47 40-70 Lotto North NFGC-25-2267 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2268 79.90 82.70 2.80 40.62 60-90 Lotto Including 80.70 81.35 0.65 167.46 60-90 NFGC-25-2269 21.90 23.95 2.05 1.96 45-75 Lotto NFGC-25-2270 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2271 18.35 33.45 15.10 2.89 55-85 Lotto Including 18.35 19.10 0.75 38.66 55-85 NFGC-25-2272 13.80 16.05 2.25 1.35 55-85 Lotto NFGC-25-2274 88.30 91.40 3.10 1.36 70-95 Lotto NFGC-25-2275 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2276 5.40 7.85 2.45 1.21 70-95 Lotto And 83.65 86.35 2.70 1.53 55-85 NFGC-25-2277 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2278 28.80 31.20 2.40 4.97 Unknown Lotto Including 28.80 29.40 0.60 11.94 Unknown And 47.20 49.75 2.55 1.99 Unknown And 62.00 77.00 15.00 1.58 50-80 NFGC-25-2279 50.60 53.45 2.85 2.83 70-95 Lotto North And 62.65 65.00 2.35 1.19 25-55 NFGC-25-2280 45.10 50.00 4.90 1.32 70-95 Lotto NFGC-25-2281 24.10 30.50 6.40 1.01 10-40 Lotto NFGC-25-2283 61.60 64.00 2.40 1.53 55-85 Lotto NFGC-25-2284 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2285 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2286 46.55 49.25 2.70 1.36 60-90 Lotto And 57.00 59.55 2.55 1.70 65-95 NFGC-25-2287 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2289 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2290 64.70 67.20 2.50 2.23 30-60 Lotto NFGC-25-2291 17.80 20.45 2.65 1.16 5-35 Lotto And 76.00 78.00 2.00 2.23 Unknown NFGC-25-2292 73.70 76.00 2.30 1.10 45-75 Lotto North And 81.95 84.00 2.05 33.83 45-75 Including 81.95 82.35 0.40 172.85 45-75 NFGC-25-2294 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2295 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2296 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2297 73.80 76.00 2.20 1.02 Unknown Lotto And 83.60 89.90 6.30 1.83 Unknown And 113.00 115.85 2.85 1.07 70-95 And 125.75 128.00 2.25 1.43 70-95 And 132.25 134.70 2.45 7.22 70-95 Including 132.25 132.75 0.50 24.44 70-95 NFGC-25-2298 37.30 39.85 2.55 13.48 Unknown Lotto North Including 37.30 38.00 0.70 49.08 Unknown NFGC-25-2300 78.95 81.05 2.10 1.14 55-85 Lotto NFGC-25-2301 72.65 75.55 2.90 4.41 10-40 Lotto North NFGC-25-2302 86.85 90.70 3.85 1.11 Unknown Lotto And 94.60 100.75 6.15 1.23 Unknown And 105.00 107.25 2.25 1.39 Unknown And 137.45 140.00 2.55 2.42 65-95 NFGC-25-2303 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2305 74.00 76.25 2.25 12.28 50-80 Lotto Including 74.50 74.95 0.45 58.45 50-80 NFGC-25-2306 41.35 52.55 11.20 2.43 65-95 Lotto North Including 45.40 46.20 0.80 14.21 65-95 NFGC-25-2308 94.15 96.15 2.00 1.07 Unknown Lotto And 97.10 99.55 2.45 1.08 Unknown And 195.45 197.60 2.15 2.99 70-95 Including 195.75 196.10 0.35 13.82 70-95 NFGC-25-2309 66.65 72.30 5.65 4.10 70-95 Lotto North Including 69.80 70.15 0.35 53.68 70-95 NFGC-25-2312 42.30 52.30 10.00 1.62 70-95 Lotto North NFGC-25-2313 53.60 58.00 4.40 2.78 70-95 Lotto North Including 53.60 54.40 0.80 10.39 70-95 NFGC-25-2315 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2316 15.75 17.90 2.15 1.10 Unknown Lotto North And 36.30 38.50 2.20 1.35 65-95 And 54.30 57.90 3.60 5.41 45-75 Including 56.70 57.30 0.60 19.28 45-75 NFGC-25-2319 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2320 124.65 126.70 2.05 1.15 Unknown Lotto NFGC-25-2322 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2323 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2324 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2326 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2327 126.00 128.40 2.40 1.45 55-85 Lotto North NFGC-25-2328 41.30 49.20 7.90 1.14 70-95 Lotto North Including 41.30 41.70 0.40 10.12 70-95 NFGC-25-2330 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2331 26.25 28.30 2.05 1.09 70-95 Lotto North And 75.35 79.75 4.40 8.26 45-75 Including 75.35 75.75 0.40 12.10 45-75 Including 78.90 79.75 0.85 34.23 45-75 NFGC-25-2333 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2335 175.25 177.25 2.00 1.34 20-50 Lotto And 188.55 192.40 3.85 1.02 60-90 And 198.00 202.10 4.10 1.13 60-90 NFGC-25-2337 No Significant Values Lotto North NFGC-25-2346 143.45 151.10 7.65 1.60 45-75 Lotto NFGC-25-2372 100.8 103.00 2.20 1.46 Unknown Lotto And 119.7 121.8 2.10 2.30 55-85 And 126.7 129.75 3.05 4.40 55-85 NFGC-25-2377 No Significant Values Lotto NFGC-25-2389 10.10 12.50 2.40 1.37 Unknown Lotto And 62.70 64.75 2.05 1.33 65-95 NFGC-25-2399 142.40 144.95 2.55 1.08 40-70 Lotto NFGC-25-2412 No Significant Values Lotto

DOME

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) True Width (%) Zone NFGC-25-2265 197.60 211.00 13.40 7.47 70-95 Dome Including 198.05 200.00 1.95 11.42 70-95 Including 202.20 202.95 0.75 13.03 60-90 Including 205.15 206.20 1.05 56.20 60-90 NFGC-25-2273 219.40 222.50 3.10 1.02 60-90 Dome NFGC-25-2282 129.90 132.00 2.10 4.80 45-70 Dome Including 130.75 131.50 0.75 11.79 45-75 And 137.00 139.45 2.45 1.57 70-95 And 162.30 165.05 2.75 1.65 20-50 NFGC-25-2288 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-25-2293 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-25-2299 161.00 181.50 20.50 10.35 70-95 Dome Including 161.00 161.90 0.90 38.83 70-95 Including 174.75 175.20 0.45 16.79 70-95 Including 176.00 177.00 1.00 83.51 70-95 Including 180.90 181.50 0.60 108.39 70-95 NFGC-25-2304 201.50 204.30 2.80 1.51 70-95 Dome NFGC-25-2310 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-25-2314 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-25-2318 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-25-2334 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-25-2354 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-25-2360 141.55 143.85 2.30 2.28 Unknown Dome NFGC-25-2365 125.00 127.50 2.50 2.22 Unknown Dome NFGC-25-2407 50.45 53.30 2.85 1.44 55-85 Dome

Note that the host structures are interpreted to be moderately to steeply dipping. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2 m with a maximum of 4 m consecutive dilution when above 200 m vertical depth and 2 m consecutive dilution when below 200 m vertical depth. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Prospect NFGC-25-2259 260 -45 107 658966 5428958 Lotto NFGC-25-2261 261 -55.5 116 658916 5429072 Lotto NFGC-25-2263 238 -60 149 658966 5428957 Lotto NFGC-25-2264 297 -53 107 658916 5429074 Lotto NFGC-25-2265 358 -47 224 658681 5428542 Dome NFGC-25-2266 290 -50 68 659071 5429279 Lotto North NFGC-25-2267 270 -45 47 658928 5429077 Lotto NFGC-25-2268 260 -45 101 658961 5428986 Lotto NFGC-25-2269 270 -45 68 658945 5429081 Lotto NFGC-25-2270 240 -47.5 65 659072 5429277 Lotto North NFGC-25-2271 300 -45 35 658928 5429019 Lotto NFGC-25-2272 270 -45 68 658932 5429047 Lotto NFGC-25-2273 2 -56 263 658682 5428541 Dome NFGC-25-2274 355 -59 113 658934 5429102 Lotto NFGC-25-2275 270 -55 44 659061 5429236 Lotto North NFGC-25-2276 260 -45 122 658909 5429028 Lotto NFGC-25-2277 310 -45 59 659060 5429237 Lotto North NFGC-25-2278 333 -74 101 658922 5429138 Lotto NFGC-25-2279 48 -49 83 659022 5429307 Lotto North NFGC-25-2280 360 -45.5 77 658922 5429139 Lotto NFGC-25-2281 306 -64 95 658867 5429027 Lotto NFGC-25-2282 342 -55 194 658725 5428592 Dome NFGC-25-2283 35 -64 89 658923 5429137 Lotto NFGC-25-2284 150 -50 71 659021 5429306 Lotto North NFGC-25-2285 294 -45.5 68 658867 5429027 Lotto NFGC-25-2286 282 -60 113 658893 5429147 Lotto NFGC-25-2287 105 -45 107 659004 5429314 Lotto North NFGC-25-2288 3 -67.5 190 658725 5428591 Dome NFGC-25-2289 293 -49 71 658863 5428976 Lotto NFGC-25-2290 268 -72.5 125 658894 5429147 Lotto NFGC-25-2291 305 -66.5 104 658863 5428976 Lotto NFGC-25-2292 60 -47.5 110 658987 5429335 Lotto North NFGC-25-2293 10 -65 245 658711 5428551 Dome NFGC-25-2294 273 -55 113 658932 5429187 Lotto NFGC-25-2295 99 -45.5 92 658958 5429343 Lotto North NFGC-25-2296 330 -45 134 658780 5428993 Lotto NFGC-25-2297 240 -57 176 658956 5429168 Lotto NFGC-25-2298 53 -49 65 659031 5429365 Lotto North NFGC-25-2299 300 -45 206 658762 5428624 Dome NFGC-25-2300 353 -57 110 658781 5428993 Lotto NFGC-25-2301 130 -66 95 659030 5429365 Lotto North NFGC-25-2302 230 -60.5 179 658957 5429168 Lotto NFGC-25-2303 108 -51.5 68 658982 5429367 Lotto North NFGC-25-2304 300 -45 233 658761 5428599 Dome NFGC-25-2305 335 -67 119 658812 5429027 Lotto NFGC-25-2306 60 -61 98 658983 5429367 Lotto North NFGC-25-2308 252 -66 215 658989 5429097 Lotto NFGC-25-2309 60 -50 77 658982 5429397 Lotto North NFGC-25-2310 335 -45 80 658770 5428736 Dome NFGC-25-2312 80 -45 83 658961 5429428 Lotto North NFGC-25-2313 80 -45 80 658967 5429454 Lotto North NFGC-25-2314 351 -58 86 658775 5428714 Dome NFGC-25-2315 289 -47 86 658989 5429098 Lotto NFGC-25-2316 80 -45 80 658988 5429462 Lotto North NFGC-25-2318 347 -55 92 658804 5428710 Dome NFGC-25-2319 101 -45 65 659019 5429468 Lotto North NFGC-25-2320 301 -53.5 188 659032 5429044 Lotto NFGC-25-2322 300 -45.5 161 659303 5429033 Lotto North NFGC-25-2323 100 -45.5 89 659015 5429438 Lotto North NFGC-25-2324 299 -45.5 152 659353 5429121 Lotto North NFGC-25-2326 140 -52 65 659030 5429417 Lotto North NFGC-25-2327 322 -54 182 658984 5429014 Lotto NFGC-25-2328 120 -45 89 658997 5429425 Lotto North NFGC-25-2330 300 -45 167 659421 5429139 Lotto North NFGC-25-2331 80 -45 95 658980 5429431 Lotto North NFGC-25-2333 300 -45 155 659379 5429047 Lotto North NFGC-25-2334 300 -45 155 658790 5428684 Dome NFGC-25-2335 239 -62.5 248 658989 5429096 Lotto NFGC-25-2337 300 -45 152 659321 5428964 Lotto North NFGC-25-2346 213 -53.5 206 658958 5429168 Lotto NFGC-25-2354 299 -45.5 158 658804 5428710 Dome NFGC-25-2360 299 -45.5 212 658814 5428676 Dome NFGC-25-2365 300 -45 238 658837 5428663 Dome NFGC-25-2372 299 -45.5 341 658853 5428850 Lotto NFGC-25-2377 299 -46 413 658913 5428846 Lotto NFGC-25-2389 300 -45 335 658826 5428810 Lotto NFGC-25-2399 300 -45 383 658887 5428803 Lotto NFGC-25-2407 300 -45 353 658800 5428765 Dome NFGC-25-2412 300 -45 419 658861 5428759 Lotto

Sampling, Sub-sampling, and Laboratory

All drilling recovers HQ core. For deep holes, the core size may be reduced to NQ at depth. The drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cutting line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for analysis. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into totes, which are then sealed and marked with the contents.

New Found Gold has submitted samples for gold determination by PhotonAssay to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") since February 2024. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found Gold.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS for sample preparation in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS does not currently have accreditation for the PhotonAssay method at their Thunder Bay, ON laboratory. They do however have ISO/IEC 17025 (2017) accreditation for gamma ray analysis of samples for gold at their Australian labs with this method, including the Canning Vale lab in Perth, WA.

Samples submitted to ALS beginning in February 2024, received gold analysis by photon assay whereby the entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm mesh. The sample is then riffle split and transferred into jars. For "routine" samples that do not have VG identified and are not within a mineralized zone, one (300-500g) jar is analyzed by photon assay. If the jar assays greater than 0.8 g/t, the remaining crushed material is weighed into multiple jars and submitted for photon assay.

For samples that have VG identified, the entire crushed sample is riffle split and weighed into multiple jars that are submitted for photon assay. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Select samples prepared at ALS are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ME-ICP61) at ALS Vancouver.

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control, and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found Gold's quality control protocols.

New Found Gold's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 2% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling, or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this press release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Melissa Render, P. Geo., President, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Ms. Render consents to the publication of this press release, by New Found Gold. Ms. Render certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found Gold is a well-financed advanced-stage exploration company that holds a 100% interest in Queensway, located in Newfoundland and Labrador, a Tier 1 jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure and a skilled local workforce.

The Company has completed a PEA at Queensway (see New Found Gold news release dated July 21, 2025).

Recent drilling continues to yield new discoveries along strike and down dip of known gold zones, pointing to the district-scale potential of the Project that covers a +110 km strike extent along two prospective fault zones.

On September 5, 2025 the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Maritime Resources Corp. to acquire all of the outstanding and issued shares that it does not already own (see news release dated September 5, 2025). On September 8, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into a Property Purchase Agreement with Exploits Discover Corp. that would provide New Found Gold with a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Newfoundland and Labrador held by Exploits (the "Claims") (see news release dated September 8, 2025). The Claims adjoin New Found Gold's Queensway and would increase the size of the Project by up to 33%, to a total of 234,050 hectares.

New Found Gold has a new management team in place, a solid shareholder base, which includes an approximately 23.1% holding by Eric Sprott, and is focused on growth and value creation.

Keith Boyle, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

New Found Gold Corp.

Contact

For further information on New Found Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca, contact us through our investor inquiry form at https://newfoundgold.ca/contact/ or contact:

Follow us on social media at https://www.linkedin.com/company/newfound-gold-corp https://x.com/newfoundgold.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including relating to the results of drill programs and the use and interpretation of such results; future drill programs and the timing thereof; the excavation program and the timing thereof; future exploration and the objectives and timing thereof, including future drilling and excavation; exploration, drilling and mineralization at Queensway; the extent of mineralization and the discovery of zones of high-grade gold mineralization; the potential conversion of mineral resources; potential resource expansion; a mineral resource update and the timing thereof; the transactions with Maritime Resources Corp. and Exploits Discovery Corp. (the "Transactions") and the merits and advantages of such Transactions; focus on growth and value creation; and the merits of Queensway. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "interpreted", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "suggests", "indicate", "often", "target", "future", "likely", "pending", "potential", "encouraging", "goal", "objective", "prospective", "possibly", "preliminary", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with the Company's ability to complete exploration and drilling programs as expected, possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results and the results of the metallurgical testing program, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, risks associated with obtaining the required approvals for the Transactions and satisfying the other conditions to the Transactions, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's discussion and Analysis, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

1 g/t Au= grams of gold per tonne

2 m = metres

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270563

SOURCE: New Found Gold Corp.