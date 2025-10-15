EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc / Key word(s): Acquisition/Investment

BIRKENSTOCK TO ACQUIRE LONG-STANDING DISTRIBUTOR BIRKENSTOCK AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD. PLANNING TO ACTIVELY INVEST IN THE BUSINESS AND TO UNLEASH THE GROWTH POTENTIAL OF ONE OF ITS LARGEST MARKETS



ir@Birkenstock-holding.com LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM || OCTOBER 15, 2025 BIRKENSTOCK TO ACQUIRE LONG-STANDING DISTRIBUTOR BIRKENSTOCK AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD. PLANNING TO ACTIVELY INVEST IN THE BUSINESS AND TO UNLEASH THE GROWTH POTENTIAL OF ONE OF ITS LARGEST MARKETS IN THE APAC REGION Birkenstock Holding plc, (together with its subsidiaries, "BIRKENSTOCK", the "Company" or "we", NYSE: BIRK) today announces it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of its long-standing distributor Birkenstock Australia Pty. Ltd. ("BIRKENSTOCK Australia"). This acquisition seeks to ensure a seamless succession for the two founders of BIRKENSTOCK Australia-Marcel and Manuela Goerke. BIRKENSTOCK's commitment to invest in the Australian market will further unlock the growth potential of one of BIRKENSTOCK's largest markets in the APAC region. The acquisition will be carried out via Birkenstock International Asia GmbH-a 100%-owned subsidiary of BIRKENSTOCK-and will safeguard continuity for all contracts, assets and employees. Since the early 1990s, the family-owned business has grown into the current company, Birkenstock Australia, with around 60 employees and an annual revenue of AUD 88.6 million (for the LTM period ended June 30, 2025). Birkenstock Australia has its headquarters in Melbourne. The company operates two owned stores in Melbourne, a monobrand partner store in Sydney, and an online shop. Additionally, it maintains a distribution network of over 300 B2B partners. The acquisition aims to ensure a seamless handover process and effective knowledge transfer, enabling a smooth ownership transition while protecting key business relationships and minimizing operational risks. Marcel Goerke, co-founder of BIRKENSTOCK Australia will support the transition as Managing Director of BIRKENSTOCK Australia; he will report to Klaus Baumann, Chief Sales Officer of the BIRKENSTOCK Group. The transaction is expected to close by the end of October 2025. Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company: "The example of BIRKENSTOCK Australia shows what people can achieve when love, dedication, and hard work come together with a product that has a genuine purpose. Marcel Goerke, who followed in his father's footsteps-himself a passionate BIRKENSTOCK retailer-along with his wife Manuela Goerke and the people who rallied around them and embraced our footbed mission, did an amazing job. Today, Australia is one of the countries with the highest BIRKENSTOCK per capita sales worldwide. The business that has been built over many years is very healthy, and there are still plenty of opportunities. The ownership transition will allow us to unleash the considerable growth potential that our brand has in this market and to serve our huge fan base in Australia." Marcel Goerke adds: "BIRKENSTOCK has been a part of the Australian lifestyle for well over 30 years. The marketing of BIRKENSTOCK's core values of quality, craftsmanship and sustainability by a dedicated team of enthusiasts over three decades has made its mark. Today, we have signed an agreement with the BIRKENSTOCK Group, planning to actively invest in the business. This is good news for BIRKENSTOCK Australia, as additional resources will be used to further nurture the growing network of independent BIRKENSTOCK retailers and BIRKENSTOCK stores. It's also great news for all those here who work day in, day out to ensure that all BIRKENSTOCK fans in Australia have an extraordinary brand experience allowing them to walk as nature intended." ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

