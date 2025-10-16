Anzeige
Crystal Ship Music: JEEVE Unveils "Spoken for - the Movie": A 12-Part AI Visual Album

After decades shaping hits for artists including Carlos Santana, Tupac, Britney Spears, Kat Graham, Todrick Hall, Nicole Scherzinger, Beto Cuevas, La Ley, Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal (Spain), M. Pokora (France), Pixie Lott, and James Arthur (UK), Grammy-winning producer Jeeve steps into the spotlight with a kaleidoscopic visual journey through trauma, identity, and liberation.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Jean-Yves "Jeeve" Ducornet, Founder of Crystal Ship Music, has been the creative force behind some of music's most iconic voices for more than 35 years. A Grammy-winning producer, he has shaped records for Carlos Santana, Tupac, Britney Spears, Kat Graham, Todrick Hall, Nicole Scherzinger, Beto Cuevas, La Ley, Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Pixie Lott, James Arthur, and many others. His fingerprints are on platinum records and global hits - but with his new project, Spoken For - The Movie, Jeeve finally steps into the spotlight as the artist himself.

Movie

Movie
Poster

A Cinematic Album Experience

Two years in the making, Spoken For - The Movie is more than an album. It's a 12-part visual odyssey - each track paired with its own AI-driven short film. Blending music, cinema, and generative art, the project traces a journey through inherited trauma, creative struggle, fleeting love, and ultimate rebirth.

Videos from Spoken For - The Movie have already earned honors at film festivals such as Chicago Filmmaker Awards, Video Musika, Mannheim Arts and Film Festival, San Diego Movie Awards, and many more.

"Our insecurities can be more cinematic than a blockbuster," Jeeve says. "I wanted to create something that feels part therapy, part prophecy - and completely my own."

Highlights from Spoken For-The Movie

"Why Do I" - A raw opening track confronting generational trauma and emotional paralysis, setting the tone for the journey ahead.

"That Thing That Makes You Win" - A biting satire of the music industry's con artists, staged as an 1800s carnival where charisma outshines talent.

"Good As Perfect" - A wedding song stripped of fantasy, embracing flaws and friction as the true foundation of lasting love.

The title track, "Spoken For," delivers the project's most haunting metaphor: a child silenced by a controlling parent, visualized through an android whose cracking voice box reveals the vulnerable human underneath.

An Artist Reclaimed

Half French, half American, Jeeve has long lived in dualities - acclaimed music producer yet anonymous artist. With Spoken For - The Movie, he breaks that pattern. Writing, directing, producing, mixing, and editing virtually every element himself - using tools like Photoshop, Kling AI, Runway, Google Veo 3, Midjourney, and Topaz AI - Jeeve emerges as a true auteur.

"I've made music for others my whole career," he reflects. "This is the first time I told myself what to do, and I finally listened."

Release Date: January 9, 2026

Platforms: Streaming on all major platforms; visual films premiering on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube TV, and Fandango at Home.

Contact Information

Jean-Yves Ducornet
bigjeeve@gmail.com

.

SOURCE: Crystal Ship Music



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/jeeve-unveils-%e2%80%9cspoken-for-the-movie%e2%80%9d-a-12-part-ai-visual-album-1087225

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
