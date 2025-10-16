Alykas Achieves Cisco Cybersecurity Trifecta, Solidifying Elite Status as One of Select Group of U.S. Partners Certified for Cisco Managed XDR

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Alykas, a leading provider of IT, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has achieved a strategic trifecta of Cisco cybersecurity specializations: the Secure Networking Solution Specialization, the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solution Specialization, and the Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Solution Specialization. This rare combination affirms Alykas' unique ability to design, implement, and manage a fully integrated security fabric that protects organizations from the network core to the cloud edge.

This accomplishment is further distinguished by Alykas' status as one of a select group of Cisco-certified partners worldwide, handpicked by Cisco to deliver its next-generation Managed XDR (mXDR) services. Alykas was among the first partners invited into this elite, invitation-only program, a selection based on its deep experience in the MSP and MSSP sectors and its proven technical and operational competencies.

The trifecta of specializations represents a comprehensive, end-to-end security capability that few partners possess. By mastering the foundational security of the network, the modern architecture of SASE, and the advanced intelligence of XDR, Alykas offers a synergistic defense that is more effective than siloed, multi-vendor approaches. This integrated model ensures that high-fidelity data from a secure network and a robust SASE architecture feeds a more intelligent XDR platform, enabling faster threat detection, more accurate analysis, and more effective automated response.

"This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our deep-rooted partnership with Cisco. But these specializations are about more than just technology; they validate our vision for the future of security operations," said Faisal Bhutto, CEO of Alykas. "The future of SOC-as-a-Service is not in an isolated security bubble. It's in the deep integration with the Network Operations Center (NOC). Our mXDR offering is unique because our DNA is in infrastructure. We don't just detect a threat and send an alert; we understand its full context across the network and can orchestrate a holistic response. This convergence of SOC and NOC eliminates the operational friction that plagues businesses juggling multiple providers. It's about moving from threat detection to complete incident resolution, and that requires a partner who manages the entire fabric, not just the security layer."

The attainment of these three specializations provides tangible benefits to Alykas' clients, translating complex technical capabilities into clear business outcomes. With Cisco's transition to the new Cisco 360 Partner Program, Alykas stands ready to deliver value-added services built on a foundation of strong security.

"We are thrilled to see partners like Alykas invest so deeply in building a comprehensive security practice around Cisco solutions," said Brian Feeney, Vice President Global Security Partner Sales, Cisco. "Achieving these specializations, in addition to being one of the first partners selected for our Managed XDR program, demonstrates a level of expertise and commitment that truly benefits our mutual customers. Alykas is a formidable partner in helping organizations build a resilient and secure digital future."

Alykas is a premier provider of IT, Managed Services, and Cybersecurity solutions dedicated to helping clients achieve their business objectives through technology. With deep expertise spanning cloud solutions, network infrastructure, data protection, and 24/7 managed security, Alykas serves as a trusted partner to organizations across numerous industries. By combining innovative technology with proven best practices, Alykas delivers tailored, end-to-end solutions that ensure operational excellence, robust security, and scalable growth in a rapidly evolving digital world.

