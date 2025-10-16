Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that that it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement (the "LIFE Offering") having minimum gross proceeds of $350,000 through the issuance of no less than 2,000,000 units (each, a "LIFE Unit") at an issue price of $0.175 per LIFE Unit, up to maximum gross proceeds of $525,000 through the issuance of up to 3,000,000 LIFE Units. Each LIFE Unit comprises one Class A common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "LIFE Warrant"). Each LIFE Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.25 at any time following 60 days from the date of issuance until the date which is 24 months from the date of issuance. The LIFE Offering will not close unless minimum gross proceeds of $350,000 are raised.

Insiders of the Company may participate in the LIFE Offering. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the LIFE Offering of up to 2% of the gross proceeds raised. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the LIFE Offering: to conduct further exploration on its Lucky Boy Uranium Property; to make the remaining payment of $80,000 under its property option agreement respecting the SL Project located in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, which is prospective for rare earth elements; and for general working capital.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering is being made to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Blanket Order"). Securities issued under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, in accordance with the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and the Blanket Order. The Company has filed an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering (the "Offering Document") dated as of today's date. The Offering Document related to the LIFE Offering can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Prospective investors under the LIFE Offering should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at newearthresourcescorp@gmail.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

