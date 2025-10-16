Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085 | Ticker-Symbol: G0E
Frankfurt
15.10.25 | 15:29
11,720 Euro
+5,21 % +0,580
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,70011,92015.10.
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 02:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blokees Debuts New Products at the 2025 China Toy Expo, Continuing to Advance Product Competitiveness

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 15 to 17, 2025, Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees made its debut at the 2025 China Toy Expo. Blokees exhibited its two major categories "Blokees Model Kits" and "BLOKEES WHEELS", and more than 100 products based on nearly 30 world-renowned IPs including Ultraman, Transformers, DC, and Sanrio. This highlighted Blokees' product ecosystem, which is designed to cater to the needs of global players.

Blokees debuted several new series under its key product line, HERO10. These included the Transformers Galaxy Version 09 - Darkest Hour, as well as new series from Saint Seiya and Kamen Rider. Additionally, the exhibited DC Defender Version 01-Legendary Batman Assemble marked the first commercialization of DC in Blokee's Defender Version.

Significant attention was drawn to Blokees' Champion and Legend series, which are designed for model kit collectors aged 16 and above. The exhibition included nearly 50 Blokees Model Kits from globally famous IPs such as EVANGELION, Saint Seiya and Transformers, with new products accounting for more than 70% of the exhibits.

Blokees' series "daadoos" targets the female consumer market and is continuously enriching its series. Except for FUN, DREAM, MATE, ART series, the new series NEST was unveiled at the China Toy Expo for the first time, with The Powerpuff Girls being commercialized in it.

At the expo, BLOKEES WHEELS, a new product category officially launched at WF 2025, was displayed with more abundant products. The C Series, aimed at general IP fans, featured designs from Ultraman. The E Series, targeting adult IP enthusiasts, exhibited products based on the Fast & Furious. Notably, this marked Blokees' first commercialization of the Fast & Furious.

During the 2025 China Toy Expo, Blokees also exhibited outstanding modified BFC works, demonstrating a profound co-creation spirit between the brand and its players. Furthermore, Blokees also held a two-day offline BFC Creation Contest during the concurrently held related expo. Participants enthusiastically joined six themed competitions based on their interests.

In the future, Blokees will persistently provide global players with abundant and high-quality products, striving to deliver superior experiences and the fun of building.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796952/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-debuts-new-products-at-the-2025-china-toy-expo-continuing-to-advance-product-competitiveness-302584886.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.