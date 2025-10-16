B dynamic Logistics Selects Softeon Warehouse Management System to Power Growth and Customer Onboarding Speed

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimising warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, announced today that B dynamic Logistics, a rapidly growing Australian 3PL specialising in B2B, B2C, and big and bulky fulfillment, has selected Softeon Warehouse Management System.

From left to right: B dynamic Logistics COO Simi Taumalolo, Extolla CEO Peter Kendall, B dynamic Logistics CEO Mangala Siriwardhane, Softeon VP & Managing Director Australia & New Zealand Scott Gillies, and B dynamic Logistics CIO Suranthe de Silva.

In line with its mission of Making the Customer the Hero, B dynamic Logistics selected Softeon's WMS to enhance the customer experience through faster onboarding speed, flexible system integration, and operational agility and scalability.

Softeon's configurable platform complements existing technologies by offering advanced fulfilment capabilities and real-time adaptability to diverse customer needs. This strategic move reflects B dynamic Logistic's commitment to giving customers greater choice, seamless integration with their systems, and a logistics experience designed around speed, reliability, and growth.

"Our strategic partnership with Softeon is a key step in future proofing our business, enabling us to deliver greater flexibility, scalability, and innovation in the technology solutions we provide to our customers," said Mangala Siriwardhane, CEO, B dynamic Logistics.

A key factor in B dynamic Logistics's decision was Softeon's proven strength in the 3PL space, along with advanced capabilities such as labour management, billing management, the in-built customer portal, and enablement tools like Softeon's Elastic Communicator (EC), Warehouse Execution System (WES) and UI Composer. These tools will empower B dynamic Logistics to respond to customer requirements while maintaining high service levels across B2C and cross-sector fulfillment, a priority for their next phase of deployment.

"As we continue to scale and commence our automation journey, we need a WMS partner who can support our rapid growth to broader markets and provide best-in-class cross-sector capabilities out of the box," said Suranthe de Silva, CIO, B dynamic Logistics. "Softeon brings deep 3PL expertise, as well as the ability to configure and adapt to our customers' needs in real time to provide a seamless customer experience. That was a game-changer for us."

B dynamic Logistics will implement Softeon in partnership with Extolla, a strategic Softeon partner providing global technology capabilities with local expertise across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia. Extolla's local implementation team and support played a key role in B dynamic Logistics selecting the Softeon WMS.

"It's my pleasure to welcome B dynamic Logistics as a Softeon customer in Australia and New Zealand. As we do with 3PLs around the globe, we look forward to helping B dynamic Logistics achieve new levels of agility and deliver exceptional value to their customers," said Scott Gillies, Vice President & Managing Director, ANZ, Softeon. "B dynamic Logistics is exactly the type of innovative, forward-thinking logistics provider we look to partner with, and we're excited to support their growth through the power of Softeon's WMS technology."

In addition to B dynamic Logistics, Softeon currently supports multiple customer sites across Australia and New Zealand, with additional implementations currently underway. Together, this provides a strong foundation of local experience and further momentum for Softeon's continued growth in the region.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimising warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades, Softeon has been helping our customers succeed in optimising their fulfilment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About B dynamic Logistics

B dynamic Logistics is one of Australia's fastest-growing third-party logistics (3PL) providers, delivering end-to-end eCommerce enablement and fulfilment solutions. As part of the B dynamic Group, the company offers integrated services including online store development, system integration, and flexible pick, pack, and delivery operations.

With multiple facilities across New South Wales and Melbourne, and a growing presence in Brisbane, B dynamic Logistics is strengthening its footprint along the Eastern Seaboard. The company is on track to become a truly national logistics partner by the end of the year-empowering businesses with agile, customer-focused solutions designed for scale, speed, and reliability.

https://bdynamiclogistics.com.au/

About Extolla

Extolla is an independent supply chain consultancy and technology solutions partner operating across the Asia-Pacific region. We work with retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and 3PL's to design and deliver smarter, faster and more resilient supply chains.

Our team of senior supply chain specialists bring deep expertise across supply chain network strategy, warehouse design, automation, inventory and omnichannel optimisation, sourcing, carbon emission reductions, transport and technology implementation. From early-stage consulting through to implementation and long-term support, we help businesses achieve measurable improvements in performance, cost, and customer delivery.

At Extolla, we're committed to delivering real results. We don't just provide reports - we identify the right solution for our customers and stay through implementation and beyond to drive real supply chain results, on time and on budget.

Learn more at www.extolla.com

