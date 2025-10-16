ChainUp Marks 8-Year Anniversary as Institutional Demand for Crypto Infrastructure Surges

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the digital asset industry matures from a speculative frontier into a core pillar of global finance, ChainUp is marking its eight-year anniversary by reinforcing its commitment to building the secure, compliant infrastructure that powers this new era. This milestone underscores a strategic vision to meet the accelerating demand for institutional-grade digital asset solutions, with a clear focus on scaling in the world's most dynamic markets.

"The demand for institutional-grade solutions is driving the next wave of global digital asset growth. This is no longer an industry of a few pioneers, but an ecosystem built for sophisticated businesses that require trust and security at their core," said Sailor Zhong, Founder & CEO of ChainUp. "Our focus has always been on providing the essential infrastructure that builds trust in this industry, and the market's overwhelming response validates that vision."

Institutional Momentum Reshaping the Market

The broader digital asset landscape is entering a new growth phase, driven by regulated products, tokenized assets, and participation from traditional finance. Key indicators of this structural shift include:

ETF Expansion: The global Bitcoin ETFs has surpassed US$153 billion , highlighting soaring institutional interest. This momentum is creating a powerful spillover effect into corporate treasury strategies, providing treasurers and CFOs with the confidence and validation to consider holding digital assets directly on their balance sheets. As new approvals for crypto-related exchange-traded products (ETPs) accelerate, this trend is further normalizing digital assets as a core component of modern financial portfolios.

The global Bitcoin ETFs has surpassed , highlighting soaring institutional interest. This momentum is creating a powerful spillover effect into corporate treasury strategies, providing treasurers and CFOs with the confidence and validation to consider holding digital assets directly on their balance sheets. As new approvals for crypto-related exchange-traded products (ETPs) accelerate, this trend is further normalizing digital assets as a core component of modern financial portfolios. Regulatory Clarity: Landmark events - such as the passage of the GENIUS Act which provided crucial clarity to stablecoins, and new frameworks streamlining spot ETF approvals - are creating a more predictable and favorable environment for digital asset adoption in major global markets.

Landmark events - such as the passage of the which provided crucial clarity to stablecoins, and new frameworks streamlining spot ETF approvals - are creating a more predictable and favorable environment for digital asset adoption in major global markets. Tokenization's Ascent: Assets Under Management (AUM) for tokenized funds has nearly quadrupled over the past year, as institutions embrace on-chain liquidity. This signals a clear transition toward a financial system built on secure, digital rails.

Assets Under Management (AUM) for tokenized funds has over the past year, as institutions embrace on-chain liquidity. This signals a clear transition toward a financial system built on secure, digital rails. Market Convergence: Leading crypto exchanges are advancing toward a Universal Exchange (UEX) model that unites digital assets, tokenized securities, and traditional markets in one ecosystem.

A Strategic Roadmap for a Digital-First Future

With institutional adoption accelerating, ChainUp is positioned to lead the industry's next chapter by delivering the infrastructure required for secure, compliant, and scalable digital finance. The company's strategic vision is anchored by a multi-pillar approach:

The Foundation of Trust: Institutional Custody



The institutional digital asset custody market is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth. This surge in capital is driven not only by ETFs but a fundamental shift in how corporations manage their reserves. With over $113 billion in Bitcoin held in corporate treasuries, the demand for secure, professional crypto asset management is now at an all-time high.



ChainUp's zero-incident security record in the past 8 years underpins its commitment to providing the ultimate safeguard for digital assets. Leveraging advanced technologies like multi-party computation (MPC), ChainUp's institutional-grade custody solution serves as the essential bridge between traditional finance and the crypto economy.

Driving Value: Real-World Assets (RWAs) Tokenization



Tokenization of real-world assets has emerged as a key trend, with the market projected to reach $10 trillion by 2030. ChainUp's infrastructure directly addresses this burgeoning market by providing the secure, scalable models needed to unlock trillions in value. The company's white-label tokenization platform is built to enable the creation, management, and secure custody of these assets, including tokenized private equity, commodities like gold, real estate, fine art, intellectual property, and more.

A Regulatory Backbone: Compliance-First Infrastructure



Navigating a complex and evolving regulatory landscape remains a top priority for institutional clients. ChainUp's infrastructure is designed to meet this challenge head-on, with modular solutions that can quickly adapt to new international standards. Complemented by a suite of compliance tools and advisory services, this approach enables businesses to achieve regulatory clarity, mitigate legal risk, and conduct robust due diligence and risk assessments in an increasingly regulated environment.

Real-World Utility of Crypto: Infrastructure for the Digital Economy



The global stablecoin market is projected to exceed US$3.7 trillion by 2030, establishing it as a key driver of transactional volume. ChainUp is positioned to power this growth by providing a secure infrastructure for crypto real-world utility, including next-generation payment solutions designed to seamlessly integrate digital assets into daily transactions for both businesses and consumers.

A New Frontier: Global Strategic Expansion



With key markets like North America and Europe at the forefront of regulatory clarity and institutional adoption, they represent a central pillar of ChainUp's expansion. The company is committed to building a strong presence in these dynamic markets, leveraging recent regulatory progress to accelerate its delivery of secure and compliant infrastructure, a key move designed to attract a broader client base and accelerate its global scaling.

Pioneering the Future of Digital Assets

In conjunction with its 8-year milestone, ChainUp recently hosted "The All-Time High (ATH) Night" in Singapore. The exclusive event, held ahead of the globally-acclaimed TOKEN2049 conference, convened over 400 industry leaders and partners to discuss the critical infrastructure needed for mainstream digital asset adoption.

Commenting on the industry's maturation and the company's role within it, Chung Ho, Chief Operating Officer of ChainUp, remarked, "This is an industry moving from promise to purpose. Our focus remains on empowering our clients to drive the future of digital assets by delivering the trusted, secure, and scalable solutions needed to turn their vision into value in every major market, from Asia to EMEA and U.S."

About ChainUp

ChainUp, a leading global provider of digital asset solutions, empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of this evolving ecosystem. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp serves a diverse clientele, from Web3 companies to established financial institutions.

ChainUp's comprehensive suite of solutions includes crypto exchange solutions, liquidity technology, white label MPC wallet, KYT crypto tracing analytics tool, asset tokenization, crypto asset management, and Web3 infrastructure such as mining, staking, and blockchain APIs.

For more information, visit: https://www.chainup.com/ .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796834/Sailor_Zhong__Founder___CEO_of_ChainUp__speaking_at_the_company_s_event_in_Singapore_celebrating_its.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chainup-marks-8-year-anniversary-as-institutional-demand-for-crypto-infrastructure-surges-302584745.html