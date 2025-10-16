Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach US$ 4,119.51 Million by 2034 amid Patent Race and Emerging Industry Collaboration | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wireless EV charging market is projected to grow from a valuation of US$ 1,172.28 million in 2024 to reach around US$ 4,119.51 million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 13.64% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global wireless EV charging market is rapidly approaching a critical inflection point. It is transitioning from a niche concept into a transformative force within the automotive industry. This shift is happening as global EV sales continue their meteoric rise. For instance, over 17 million units of electric vehicles were sold across the world in 2024. In addition to this, over 4 million vehicles were sold in the first quarter of 2025, which is nearly 35% higher than the previous year. In fact, the Biden-Harris administration is aiming for 50% of new car sales to be electric by 2030. Consequently, the demand for more convenient and seamless charging solutions has become paramount.

The evolution of wireless electric vehicle charging is backed by significant government investment and concrete international standards. This progress is setting the stage for a future where plugging in becomes a thing of the past. This in-depth analysis explores the key segments, recent technological breakthroughs, and quantitative data that illustrate the explosive potential of charging electric cars wirelessly.

New Performance Benchmarks Validate Wireless Charging's Competitive Edge

The conversation around electric vehicle wireless charging is no longer just about convenience; it is now firmly about performance. Recent tests in the wireless EV charging market have demonstrated remarkable capabilities that rival traditional methods. For instance, researchers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) developed a system that charges a Hyundai Kona Electric with 100 kW of power. This was achieved at a breakthrough 96% efficiency. The system successfully transferred this power across a 5-inch airgap, adding a 50% charge in just 20 minutes.

Moreover, an earlier benchtop test achieved an even higher 120 kW of power with 97% efficiency. This performance is 8 to 10 times the power density of previous technologies. Systems are now being developed across a range of power levels, with some wireless charging companies like Plugless Power offering 3.6 kW to 7.2 kW systems, while the 11 kW to 50 kW segment sees major development.

SAE J2954 A Catalyst for Mass Market Adoption and Interoperability in Wireless EV Charging Market

For any charging technology to succeed, standardization is non-negotiable. Therefore, the SAE International J2954 standard provides the critical framework for inductive charging electric vehicles. This standard ensures that different vehicles and chargers can work together seamlessly. It defines three primary power levels for light-duty vehicles: 3.7 kW (WPT1), 7.7 kW (WPT2), and 11 kW (WPT3). Impressively, it achieves a grid-to-battery efficiency of up to 93%, making it highly competitive with plug-in chargers.

The standard also specifies a Differential Inductive Positioning System (DIPS). This crucial alignment tool helps vehicles automatically position themselves for optimal charging in any weather. Looking ahead, SAE is already developing SAE J2954/2, a future standard to address the needs of heavy-duty vehicles with power levels up to 500 kW.

Segmenting the Infrastructure Opportunity Static Versus Dynamic Charging

The world of wireless charging for vehicles is unfolding along two parallel paths: static and dynamic charging. Static charging, where an EV charges while parked, is the more mature technology. It is the primary focus of the SAE J2954 standard and is ideal for home garages and commercial parking lots in the wireless EV charging market. In contrast, dynamic wireless electric charger systems represent a more revolutionary leap. This technology embeds charging coils into roadways to power vehicles as they drive. Pilot projects are already proving its viability worldwide.

In Detroit, a quarter-mile section of road with Electreon's technology opened in late 2023. It successfully charged a Ford E-Transit van with 16 kW of power while it drove at 9 mph. Similarly, Italy's "Arena of the Future" project is testing in-motion charging for Stellantis and IVECO vehicles. Ultimately, dynamic charging promises to eliminate range anxiety and could allow for EVs with smaller, lighter batteries, potentially reducing vehicle costs by up to 50%.

Mapping the Competitive Ecosystem Key Players and Patent Leadership in the Wireless EV Charging Market

The field of wireless ev charging companies is a vibrant mix of specialized tech firms and automotive giants. WiTricity, a spin-off from MIT, is a foundational player whose technology is a cornerstone of the SAE standard. Other key innovators include InductEV wireless charging, Electreon, and HEVO Inc. All of these companies are deploying active projects globally. The intensity of innovation is reflected in the patent landscape. Between 2019 and 2022 alone, over 720,000 patents were filed in the broader automotive industry, with many in wireless charging.

Companies like Samsung and Qualcomm lead, holding 1,136 and 1,014 patents respectively. Meanwhile, BYD, Toyota, and Sumitomo Electric are also major players. This fierce competition among every major wireless charger company is accelerating technological advancement.

Policy and Investment The Twin Engines Driving Market Expansion

Government support is proving to be a powerful catalyst for the wireless EV charging market. In the U.S., the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a massive $7.5 billion for EV charging infrastructure. This funding includes $5 billion for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program and a $2.5 billion grant program. Furthermore, the Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Grant Program Act of 2023 proposed a $250 million grant program specifically for these projects. An alternative fuel infrastructure tax credit adds another incentive. It covers 30% of the cost, up to $100,000, for charging infrastructure installed through 2032. These initiatives are critical for de-risking the high initial investment required for deployment.

Quantifying Consumer Appetite The Demand Metrics Driving Adoption

The ultimate success of any new automotive technology hinges on consumer desire. Recent surveys in the global wireless EV charging market reveal a powerful demand for the convenience offered by a wireless charger electric car. One study found that an overwhelming 81% of consumers are very or extremely interested in wireless charging EVs. Crucially, this feature significantly boosts purchase intent. For consumers already planning to buy an EV, their likelihood to purchase increased by 40% when presented with a wireless option. The effect was even more dramatic for those undecided about EVs. Their purchase intent increased by nearly 70%. Another survey showed 66% of consumers already use wireless charging for other devices, indicating a high level of familiarity and comfort with the core technology.

Expanding Market Horizons Beyond the Passenger Vehicle

The applications of wireless charging extend far beyond the personal passenger car. The technology is a critical enabler for the future of autonomous vehicles. These vehicles will need to charge themselves without any human intervention. For commercial fleets in the wireless EV charging market, such as delivery vans and taxis, automatic ev inductive charging at depots can dramatically reduce labor costs and downtime. In public transit, dynamic charging allows electric buses to operate continuously without returning to a depot. Pilot projects are already underway, including a program in the UK to test dynamic charging for buses and logistics vehicles. As these diverse applications mature, they will create a robust and resilient ecosystem for wireless electric vehicle charging.

Risk Assessment and Opportunity Analysis for the Wireless EV Charging Market Paints Attractive Picture

Despite immense progress, challenges remain. The initial cost of installing wireless charging systems is still higher than for traditional plug-in chargers. For instance, a residential Level 2 wireless charger installation can range from $500 to $2,500, with hardware costs between $300 and $1,200. Maintaining high efficiency in real-world conditions is another persistent engineering challenge. However, as standards become universally adopted and manufacturing scales up post-2025, costs are expected to decline significantly. The undeniable benefits of convenience and automation create a powerful value proposition. Therefore, the drive toward a wireless future is not a matter of if, but when.

Global Wireless EV Charging Market Major Players

Witricity Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Plugless Power

HEVO Inc.

Momentum Dynamics

BMW AG

AB Volvo

Volkswagen AG

Nissan Motor Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

Hyundai Motor Company

Ford Motor Company

Schneider Electric

ABB Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

