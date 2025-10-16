

EQS Newswire / 16/10/2025 / 10:07 UTC+8

JERSEY, Channel Islands - October 15, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - Hawksford announced that it has rapidly expanded its global corporate services through several recent strategic acquisitions, enhancing its ability to support clients in almost any country globally with complex, multi-jurisdictional needs. This growth strengthens its expertise across markets, enabling businesses to pursue cross-border investment and international growth with confidence. Photo Courtesy of Hawksford Hawksford, a global provider of corporate, private client and fund services, has significantly expanded its international presence over the past three years through six strategic acquisitions and the growth of its teams in key markets. Since 2022, Hawksford has strengthened its footprint and service offering with the acquisitions of Pearse Trust (Ireland), Griffon Solutions (Mauritius), ACT Management Services (Netherlands), Healy Consultants (Dubai and Singapore), Paradigm Governance Partners (Cayman Islands and the US), YT Group (Luxembourg), and United Group (Luxembourg and Malta), as well as Equiom's businesses in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. These additions have reinforced Hawksford's global network and broadened its expertise across corporate administration, company formation, accounting, and tax services. The acquisition of Healy Consultants in 2023 was a pivotal milestone, positioning Hawksford as a leading provider of global entity setup services. More recent deals - including the acquisitions of Paradigm Governance Partners, United Group, YT Group, and Equiom's Netherlands and Luxembourg businesses - have expanded Hawksford's ability to deliver sophisticated multi-disciplinary solutions. Chief Commercial Officer Gavin Wilkins believes this evolutionary stage has accelerated Hawksford's strategic objective to ensure it offers a truly global solution that responds to evolving client needs. "Our acquisitions are part of a deliberate strategy designed to give clients access to exceptional expertise and support, no matter where they operate. This has undoubtedly paid dividends, reflected in our strong growth, with businesses spanning manufacturing and technology to retail and financial services, all trusting us as a partner that can navigate multi-jurisdictional regulations while helping them scale globally," he says. Alongside acquisitions, Hawksford has expanded its business development teams in Ireland, Dubai, China, and London to meet rising demand from SMEs and high-growth companies seeking market entry, compliance, and cross-border expansion support. Nik Zhukov, Managing Director of Global Solutions, summarised: "As cross-border investment and trade become increasingly complex, shaped by shifting tax frameworks and tariffs to regulation and consumer behaviours, our client-focused solutions aim to remove those burdens enabling corporate clients to concentrate on their core business and investment priorities." Hawksford has more than 60 years of experience providing corporate, private client, and fund services to entrepreneurs, multinational corporations, and private clients. For more information, visit www.hawksford.com About Hawksford Hawksford is a global provider of corporate, private client, and fund services, trusted by more than 4,000 clients across 115 countries. With over 20 offices worldwide, Hawksford delivers tailored solutions for international expansion, regulatory compliance, and cross-border administration. The firm specializes in company setup, accounting and tax services, governance, and fund administration, supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and private clients in navigating complex jurisdictions. Hawksford has built a reputation for combining global reach with local expertise, helping clients scale confidently in established and emerging markets. Media Contact Company: Hawksford Contact: Chris Hansen, Group Marketing Manager Email: chris.hansen@hawksford.com Website: https://www.hawksford.com/ Address: 15 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE1 1RB, Channel Islands 16/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

