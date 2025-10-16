Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to announce that its previously announced warrant exercise incentive program ("Warrant Incentive Program") has been extended to October 30, 2025.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, as extended, the Company is offering each holder of share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") of the Company, who exercises their Warrants during the period from September 15, 2025 to October 30, 2025 (the "Early Exercise Period"), an inducement consisting of: (a) a temporary repricing of the Warrant exercise price to $0.10 per Share; and (b) the grant of an additional Share purchase warrant (an "Incentive Warrant") for each Warrant exercised. Each Incentive Warrant will be exercisable at $0.30 per Share for a period of four years from the date of issuance.

To be eligible for the Warrant Incentive Program, the holder of the Warrant must, on or before October 30, 2025, complete and provide the Company with the Warrant exercise documents, the applicable funds for the exercise price, and a properly completed and signed exemption certificate to the Company or the Company must otherwise be satisfied that the distribution of Incentive Warrants to such holder would be exempt from prospectus requirements. The Warrants that remain unexercised following the Early Exercise Period will continue to be exercisable on their terms as those terms were in effect immediately prior to the Early Exercise Period, including with respect to the pricing thereof, and no Incentive Warrants will thereafter be issuable on exercise.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270660

SOURCE: AJN Resources Inc.