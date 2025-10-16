Anzeige
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
16.10.2025 06:54 Uhr
Hozpitality Group Inc: Hozpitality Group Launches U.S. Operations with New Los Angeles Office

Global hospitality career and networking platform expands to serve professionals, employers, and students across North America

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group, the patented global platform for hospitality professionals, today announced its official expansion into the United States with the opening of its new office in Los Angeles, California.

Hozpitality_Logo

With nearly two decades of industry leadership across the Middle East and India, Hozpitality Group is bringing its award-winning ecosystem to the U.S. market to address the industry's growing need for talent acquisition, professional development, supplier partnerships, and community connection.

The new Los Angeles office will serve as the company's North American headquarters, supporting hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, academic institutions, and service providers across the region.

"The expansion into the U.S. marks an exciting new chapter for Hozpitality," said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group. "The American hospitality market is one of the most vibrant in the world, and we're here to empower its professionals and organizations through innovative technology, networking, and recognition platforms."

Since its founding in 2008, Hozpitality Group has built one of the world's largest and most trusted online communities for hospitality professionals, offering a suite of integrated platforms:

  • Hozpitality.com - A global job board and career network connecting hospitality professionals with employers worldwide
  • Hozpitality Awards - A respected series of industry awards recognizing excellence across regions

"Our mission has always been to create a global bridge for hospitality talent and opportunities," Vandana (Vee) Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group added. "With our U.S. presence, we can now connect local professionals and students to international opportunities and help global brands access qualified talent in America."

The company plans to host upcoming networking events, awards, and educational initiatives in the United States to strengthen the hospitality community and celebrate innovation, leadership, and service excellence.

For more information, visit www.hozpitality.com.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a patented global platform for hospitality professionals, offering career opportunities, networking, supplier connections, news, and industry recognition. With over 1.3 million registered members, Hozpitality serves as a trusted partner for global hospitality recruitment and engagement. The group operates across the Middle East, India, and North America, with offices in Dubai and Los Angeles.

Hozpitality Group (USA)
Website: www.hozpitality.com
Los Angeles, CA

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5566044/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-group-launches-us-operations-with-new-los-angeles-office-302585864.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
