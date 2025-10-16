ANGLE plc Announces Appointments: Interim CEO and Senior Board Advisor

GUILFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / ANGLE plc (to be renamed CelLBxHealth plc) (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading circulating tumour cell (CTC) intelligence company with tests for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology, announces that it has strengthened its management team through two senior hires.

Peter Collins has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Klaas de Boer joins as a senior advisor to the Board.

Peter Collins brings over 25 years of experience in oncology drug and diagnostics development, having held senior executive positions across both private and publicly listed companies. He joins the Company following a series of successful leadership roles at leading oncology diagnostics organisations, including Chief Executive Officer at SAGA Diagnostics, Chief Business Officer at Inivata, Vice President, Biopharma Business Development at Guardant Health, and Head of Diagnostics at GSK.

Throughout his career, Peter has demonstrated a consistent record of building high-performing teams and driving commercial growth across international healthcare markets. As interim CEO, he joins the Company in a non-board capacity.

Klaas de Boer holds numerous board positions with both public and private international companies including Xeros plc, SmartKem, Inc. and General Fusion, Inc. He began his career with McKinsey & Company before transitioning to venture capital more than 25 years ago; initially with Baan Investment, and later as Managing Partner with Entrepreneurs Fund. His experience in the finance and technology sectors will be invaluable as the Company goes through a restructure and funding in Q4.

Dr Jan Groen, Executive Chairman commented:

"Peter is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of commercial excellence, disciplined execution, and innovation. The Board is delighted that he has agreed to serve as interim CEO while we continue the process to make a permanent appointment. We are also delighted to have Klaas assisting the Board and management team during the coming period."

About ANGLE plc (to be re-named CelLBxHealth plc)

ANGLE plc is a global precision CTC intelligence company specialising in innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology. Its patent-protected Parsortix® platform harvests CTCs from blood and enables comprehensive downstream analysis - including whole-cell imaging, proteomic profiling and full genomic workflows - supporting research, drug development and clinical oncology.

Commercial activities centre on (i) biopharma clinical services, (ii) partnerships, (iii) development of laboratory-developed tests (LDTs), and (iv) Research Use Only validation of existing commercial proteomic and genomic assays. The product portfolio comprises the Parsortix® platform with associated consumables and assays. Biopharma services are delivered from ANGLE's GCLP-compliant UK laboratory, providing bespoke LDT development, clinical-trial testing and custom services.

For more information, visit www.angleplc.com.

