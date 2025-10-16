Lyten announces it has completed the acquisition of Northvolt Dwa in Gdansk, Poland, the largest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) manufacturing facility in Europe.

Lyten is immediately restarting production and product development from Northvolt Dwa and targets sales before year end.

Lyten is on track to complete the acquisition of the remaining Northvolt assets in Sweden and German in the 4Q 2025.

Lyten, the global leader in lithium-sulfur batteries and energy storage, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Northvolt Dwa in Gdansk, Poland. Northvolt Dwa is a 25,000-square meter (270,000-square foot) battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing and R&D facility that was opened in 2023. The facility includes equipment to ramp up to 6 GWh of energy storage manufacturing capacity and the ability to expand to up to 12 GWh in the future.

Gdansk, Poland Lyten's new Dwa Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Manufacturing Facility, one of the largest BESS production sites in Europe. The site offers approximately 6 GWh of annual capacity, expandable up to 12 GWh.

The Northvolt Dwa acquisition accelerates Lyten's entry in the rapidly growing BESS market. The Gdansk location will serve as a major EU hub for Lyten's BESS manufacturing and will export products to countries throughout the EU and across the world. Lyten intends to initiate the restart process immediately and to produce first commercial units off the line prior to year-end 2025.

"The Northvolt Dwa facility in Gdansk is a world-class asset servicing the rapidly growing and strategically important BESS market. As demand for electricity continues its rise throughout the world to support AI and economic development, distributed energy storage will become increasingly critical," said Dan Cook, Lyten CEO and Co-Founder. "We are seeing demand from across the world and are restarting production immediately to begin fulfilling orders before the end of the year."

Lyten acquired Northvolt's BESS product portfolio and intellectual property in the third quarter 2025. The first product to be produced at Northvolt Dwa is the Voltpack Mobile System (VMS). The 3rd generation family of modular BESS products is optimized for the rapidly growing commercial, industrial, and evolving data center markets.

Robert Chryc-Gawrychowski was recently announced as CEO of Lyten Poland and will lead operations at Northvolt Dwa. Robert was previously CEO of Northvolt Poland and led Northvolt's efforts in Poland through the planning, construction, and startup of Northvolt Dwa.

Robert stated, "BESS is now a critical technology for energy security and economic development, and it is increasingly important that Europe is able to manufacture batteries locally. We are appreciative of the support of this acquisition by the Polish government at the city, provincial and national level and for their shared enthusiasm for Gdansk as an important BESS hub for Europe."

Andrzej Domanski, Poland Minister of Finance and Economy, stated, "Lyten's operations in Gdansk are part of a broader process of developing advanced energy technologies in Poland and across Europe. International cooperation in this field supports knowledge transfer, innovation, and the growth of local industrial expertise. We support projects that contribute to building a sustainable and competitive economy."

Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, President of Gdansk, added, "For Gdansk, Lyten's activities represent an opportunity to collaborate on the creation of energy innovation centers. We see many opportunities for cooperation from research and development partnerships with universities, through pilot projects, to other activities aligned with Gdansk's development strategy and national and regional economic specializations.

On August 7th, Lyten announced binding agreements to acquire all remaining Northvolt operations in Sweden, Poland, and Germany, with manufacturing assets totaling approximately $5 billion in book value. Close of the remaining Sweden and Germany acquisitions are expected to continue through the 4Q 2025.

About Lyten

Lyten, founded in 2015, is the global leader in lithium-sulfur batteries. It has received more than $625M in equity investment and secured LOIs for $650M in financing from the Export Import Bank of the US. Lyten's US corporate headquarters is in San Jose, CA and its European corporate headquarters is in Luxembourg.

The company lists more than 540 patents granted or pending and is currently manufacturing in San Jose, CA. In November 2024, Lyten announced the acquisition of Northvolt's battery manufacturing plant in San Leandro, California to scale production to meet the demand for American made batteries. In 2024, Lyten announced its integration into Chrysler's Halcyon Concept electric vehicle. Lyten Lithium-Sulfur cells are demonstrating more than 3000 cycles under satellite testing protocols. Lyten is selling lithium-sulfur batteries commercially into the rapidly growing drone and defense market.

Lyten was named Fast Company's #8 Most Innovative Energy Company and named one of America's Top Green Technology Companies by Time in 2024, 2025, and been named to Silicon Valley Defense Journal's Top 100 National Security Companies the third time in a row in 2025.

