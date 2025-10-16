Iceblue Global, a Resolute CS company, today announced general availability of the GRID Portal, a modern customer operations interface built specifically for carriers and service providers. More than "just another portal," GRID Portal turns the company's commitment to customer experience into product reality. With anytime access to milestones, monitoring, and communications, teams know what's happening, when it's happening, and what happens next.

"Customer portals are not new. What the industry still lacks is operational truth on-demand," said Mary Stanhope, President COO of Iceblue Global. "GRID Portal eliminates the guesswork, so delivery progress, live service performance, and billing details are visible without opening a ticket or chasing an email. In GRID Portal, transparency is the feature."

What makes GRID Portal different

Delivery clarity: Track every circuit from order to activation, review historical updates, and export work-in-progress reports to share with stakeholders.

Track every circuit from order to activation, review historical updates, and export work-in-progress reports to share with stakeholders. Performance you can prove: View up-to-date metrics (latency, packet loss, jitter) with direct links to monitoring for faster triage and informed conversations.

View up-to-date metrics (latency, packet loss, jitter) with direct links to monitoring for faster triage and informed conversations. Quotes to contracts, without scramble : See requested and returned quotes with the practical site and service details needed for decisions.

: See requested and returned quotes with the practical site and service details needed for decisions. Billing that's actually self-serve: Download invoice PDFs by date and keep finance aligned with operations.

Download invoice PDFs by date and keep finance aligned with operations. Estate-wide context: A global view of quotes, in-delivery circuits, and active services keeps teams oriented across regions and providers.

"GRID Portal gives customers the same operational lens our internal teams use," said Patrick Shutt, CEO of Iceblue Global. "It sets a new baseline where communication is proactive, milestones are unambiguous, and performance is measurable, all while creating a foundation that will keep evolving with RESOLUTE NEXUS for automation and optimization."

GRID Portal is built for how carriers work

24×7 access to current information as delivery updates and status changes occur.

Role-based access and intuitive navigation for quick, low-friction onboarding.

Enterprise single sign-on (SSO) and role-based access with audited activity.

Beyond day-one impact, GRID Portal is a foundation for what's next. As part of the broader Resolute CS ecosystem-including RESOLUTE NEXUS for on-net buying and optimization-expect continued advancements in AI models, natural language processing and proactive insights. Transparency is the first step; compounding operational advantage is the destination.

GRID Portal is available today for Iceblue Global carrier and service-provider customers. Existing customers can request team access and schedule a short walkthrough to confirm permissions and start benefiting immediately.

About Iceblue Global

Iceblue Global, a Resolute CS company, delivers Internet Connectivity Everywhere, simplifying design, pricing, delivery, and management of connectivity for global carriers, service providers, and system integrators. Operating in over 180 countries, Iceblue Global accelerates procurement with rapid access to local pricing and seamless execution, empowering customers to capture new revenue opportunities worldwide. Learn more at www.iceblueglobal.com.

