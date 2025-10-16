Anzeige
16.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
D-Link Unveils Nuclias Network Controllers

Smarter Network Management for Businesses of All Sizes

TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE: 2332), one of the global leaders in networking solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Nuclias Network Controllers - DNH-1000, DNH-3000, and DNC-5000. Engineered for businesses of all sizes, these controllers offer centralized management, real-time visibility, and scalable deployment capabilities. Whether for a single-site retail outlet or a large-scale, multi-site enterprise, Nuclias enables organizations to build high-performance, secure, and unified wired and wireless networks with ease.

D-Link Unveils Nuclias Network Controllers. Smarter Network Management for Businesses of All Sizes.

Solving IT Challenges with Centralized Control
As businesses networks expand across distributed locations, IT teams face fragmented tools, limited visibility, and rising security risks. The Nuclias Network Controllers consolidate operations into a single platform-reducing complexity and streamlining network maintenance while empowering IT teams through tiered admin access, automated optimization, and proactive monitoring without adding headcount.

DNH-1000: Ideal Entry-Level Controller for Small to Midsize Networks
Designed to support up to 500 devices of aggregation, edge switches and access points, the DNH-1000 is the perfect fit for small and medium businesses, K-12 campuses, dormitories, and retail environments. It reduces maintenance overhead and simplifies daily network operations for lean IT teams.

DNH-3000: High-Performance Control for Growing Networks
Managing up to 1,500 devices of aggregation, edge switches and access points, the DNH-3000 offers enhanced processing power and multi-port flexibility, making it ideal for corporate headquarters, university campuses, shopping malls, and hospitality chains. With advanced security features and scalable architecture, it enables seamless network expansion aligned with business growth.

DNC-5000: Software-Based Flagship for Multi-Site Control
Built for enterprises with complex and distributed deployments, the DNC-5000 is a software-based controller that supports up to 2,000 devices across core, aggregation, edge switches, and access points. It integrates headquarters and remote branch infrastructure into a single pane of glass, enabling centralized, scalable, and secure network operations. Ideal for multinational universities, retail chains, high-rise complexes, and organizations seeking high reliability and multi-layer security.

Made in Taiwan. Built for Long-Term Reliability
The Nuclias Network Controllers reflect D-Link's commitment to "Made in Taiwan" quality - blending innovation, user-centric design, and sustainability. Backed by over three decades of networking expertise, D-Link continues to deliver trusted solutions that support enterprises in achieving their vision of "One Connection. Infinite Possibilities."

Global Distribution and Product Availability
The DNH-1000, DNH-3000, and DNC-5000 are now available through D-Link's global network of authorized distributors and resellers. For product details, deployment consultations, or live demos, visit www.dlink.com/en/for-business/nuclias or contact a local D-Link representative for further assistance.

Nuclias Network Controller Capabilities
Management scope by model

  • DNH-1000 / DNH-3000: Manage aggregation and edge switches and enterprise access points
  • DNH-5000: Manages core, aggregation, and edge switches and enterprise access points

Features shared across all models

  • Centralized control from a single console
  • Real-time dashboard with device status and anomaly alerts
  • Tiered admin access and user authentication controls
  • Live traffic analytics and bandwidth bottleneck detection

Product Highlights

  • DNH-1000: 1 × 2.5G LAN port; USB 3.0 for log storage
  • DNH-3000: 2 × 10G SFP, 4 × 1G LAN; USB 3.2 for log storage
  • DNC-5000: Software controller for Linux/Windows

About D-Link
D-Link, a global leader in the networking industry, began expanding worldwide in 1986 and was officially established as D-Link Corporation in 1987. With 90 operational and sales locations across 43 countries, D-Link provides innovative and reliable networking equipment, AI-powered cloud management services, and complete infrastructure solutions for individuals, homes, businesses, and industries. Find out more about D-Link atwww.dlink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794517/D_Link_D_Link_Unveils_Nuclias_Network_Controllers__Smarter_Network_Management_for_Businesses_of_All.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/d-link-unveils-nuclias-network-controllers-302581882.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
