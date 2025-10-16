Route Mobile and Kalaam Telecom partner to drive customer engagement services across the Middle East

Empowering enterprises in the Middle East with innovative WhatsApp Business solutions

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Route Mobile, a Proximus Global company and leading cloud communications platform provider, has partnered with Kalaam Telecom, a front-runner in managed solutions driving digital transformation in the Middle East. Together, they aim to deliver WhatsApp Business services to enterprises across the region.

The Middle East is undergoing an extensive digital transformation, with its digital economy projected by UBS to grow four-fold to $780 billion by 2030. To support this growth, Kalaam Telecom equips operators and enterprises across the region with cutting-edge digital solutions including communication, cloud and network services.

The partnership with Route Mobile means Kalaam Telecom can now support businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to seamlessly integrate WhatsApp Business service APIs into their operations. Leveraging WhatsApp, one of the Middle East's most widely used communication platforms, this collaboration enables companies to enhance customer engagement and drive sales directly through the app. By combining Route Mobile's CPaaS expertise with Kalaam Telecom's regional presence, businesses gain access to secure, scalable, and reliable messaging solutions. While the initial focus is on WhatsApp messaging, the partnership lays the groundwork for expansion into additional communication channels in the future.

Rajdip Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Route Mobile said:

"This strategic partnership with Kalaam Telecom is an important milestone for Route Mobile as part of Proximus Global in our development of opportunities across the Middle East. Having a partner with such deep-rooted regional connections and expertise will help bring our services to more enterprises and accelerate adoption of digital communications across key markets."

Veer Passi, Group CEO of Kalaam Telecom said:

"We are thrilled to partner with Route Mobile to further enhance our WhatsApp Business offering. This collaboration complements our existing services well, and strengthens our ability to deliver seamless omnichannel communication, empowering enterprises in the GCC to elevate customer engagement. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and mutual growth in the digital communication landscape."

Sharad Kumar Thukral, Executive Vice President & Business Head (Middle East), Route Mobile, adds:

"The Middle East is a dynamic market undergoing rapid digital evolution. As we continue to invest and expand in the region, building strong partnerships is as critical as engaging end customers. In Kalaam Telecom, we have an experienced and respected leader with a shared vision to empower enterprises with enhanced digital engagement solutions."

Sachin Singh, Group VP, Products & Solutions from Kalaam Telecom, said:

"By combining our in-depth regional knowledge with Route Mobile's global capabilities, we are creating smarter, more connected digital experiences for our customers, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital-first world."

Together, the companies will integrate the WhatsApp Business Platform into Kalaam's enterprise offerings, driving digital transformation and creating new business opportunities in the region. The partnership was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at GITEX Global 2025.

About Proximus Global

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions - from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement - enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect and engage everyone, everywhere. ?

For more information visit https://www.proximus.com/proximus-global.html

About Kalam Telecom

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider with over 30 years of expertise, serving SMEs, Enterprises, and Telecom Carriers regionally and globally. Headquartered in Bahrain with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, Egypt and the UK, Kalaam offers advanced digital solutions like Connectivity, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Managed Networks, Voice & Collaboration, ICT & Data Center for various verticals. Kalaam owns the KNOT terrestrial cable system and is a consortium member of the Europe-India Gateway (EIG) undersea cable. Its unique "Kalaam Iraq Transit" terrestrial route ensures low latency, high security, and resilience, making it a reliable partner for regional and international connectivity.

For more information visit https://www.kalaam-telecom.com

