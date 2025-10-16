IDX Expands Global Team with 45 New Hires to Meet Rising Enterprise Demand

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDX, a leading global strategic communications and performance marketing agency, today announced the addition of 45 new team members across its global offices.

This is a significant expansion designed to meet growing demand from enterprise clients. The hires, made between June and September 2025, reflect the agency's ongoing investment in customer-facing roles and commitment to putting clients at the centre of its strategy.

Since Crispin Beale's appointment as CEO in June 2025, IDX has focused on expanding its capabilities across customer success, strategy, and marketing functions. The 45 new hires span key regional hubs, including 22 in Vadodara (India), 15 in London (UK), 5 in Phoenix (US), 2 in New York City (US), and 1 in the Nordics, reinforcing IDX's global reach and client service capacity.

"Since joining IDX in June, I've been incredibly proud to see the momentum building across our business," said Beale. "We're investing heavily in people to ensure that every client interaction reflects our commitment to putting customers at the heart of IDX. This latest wave of new hires strengthens our ability to meet growing global demand while continuing to deliver the creativity, strategy, and measurable results our clients expect."

Among the recent appointments are several senior-level hires that further strengthen IDX's leadership bench and service expertise:

Charlotte Wilkes , Client Development Director - brings over a decade of experience connecting global organizations with creative solutions in corporate communications and investor relations.





, - brings over a decade of experience connecting global organizations with creative solutions in corporate communications and investor relations. Dustin Diehl , Vice President of Client Strategy - leads the agency's performance marketing and content strategy, aligning creative vision with measurable business outcomes.





, - leads the agency's performance marketing and content strategy, aligning creative vision with measurable business outcomes. Caroline Thorneycroft , Head of Client Satisfaction - a global marketing leader with 20+ years of experience driving growth through customer-centric programs.





, - a global marketing leader with 20+ years of experience driving growth through customer-centric programs. Toby Bull , Principal Client Consultant - returns to IDX after 15 years in senior digital strategy roles to deliver bold, strategic digital consultancy for clients worldwide.





, - returns to IDX after 15 years in senior digital strategy roles to deliver bold, strategic digital consultancy for clients worldwide. John Triplett , Client Development Director - rejoining IDX with deep expertise in enterprise sales and digital marketing leadership, focused on revenue growth and client partnerships.





, - rejoining IDX with deep expertise in enterprise sales and digital marketing leadership, focused on revenue growth and client partnerships. Vishal Shah, Business Systems Lead - brings over 15 years of experience in business intelligence, systems optimization, and automation to strengthen IDX's global operations.

Together, these appointments represent IDX's continued evolution as a full-service partner to organisations seeking strategic communications, data-led marketing, and performance-driven results.

With more than 400 employees across six global offices, IDX continues to position itself for the next phase of growth, building on its reputation for data-driven insight, creativity, and measurable impact.

ABOUT IDX

IDX is a global strategic communications and marketing agency, headquartered in London with offices around the world, including New York, London, Phoenix, Helsinki, Gothenburg, and Vadodara, India. Working with more than 1,600 clients across sectors, IDX combines deep industry knowledge with a data-first mindset to help ambitious brands thrive in complex, fast-moving markets. The firm specialises in performance marketing, investor relations, and stakeholder engagement, delivering integrated campaigns that drive meaningful business outcomes. Visit www.idx.inc to learn more.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idx-expands-global-team-with-45-new-hires-to-meet-rising-enterprise-demand-302585814.html