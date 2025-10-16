Aspo Plc: Aspo has set science-based emission reduction targets - now approved by SBTi

Aspo Plc Press Release 16 October 2025 at 9.00 am EEST

Aspo has set science-based emission reduction targets - now approved by SBTi

International Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Aspo's near-term emission reduction targets. The targets are in line with the latest climate science to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Aspo's climate targets cover ESL Shipping and Telko.

Aspo commits to decrease its direct greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) with 42% by 2030. This will be achieved through fleet investments and by switching to renewable fuels. However, the majority of Aspo's total emissions are generated elsewhere in the supply chain. Scope 3 emissions will be reduced in cooperation with suppliers and partners. In addition, Aspo will discontinue the distribution of fossil fuels for energy production, including energy coal, by 2030 at the latest.

"We want to be pioneers in climate work in our industries and support our customers in making sustainable choices. Lately, we have invested heavily in new, energy-efficient vessels, which significantly reduce our carbon footprint and promote the green transition of industry in the Nordics. We also require our own suppliers to actively commit to emission reduction targets," says Taru Uotila, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, Aspo.

Aspo's SBTi verified near-term targets

Aspo is committed to:

reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42.0% by 2030 from a 2023 base year,*

from a 2023 base year,* engage 50.0% of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services to have science-based targets by 2029 (scope 3) and

to have science-based targets by 2029 (scope 3) and reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products for distributed fossil fuels 100% by 2030 from a 2023 base year.

* The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.



Science Based Targets initiative

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that provides a global framework to help companies set their greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments in light of the latest scientific data. With the help of SBTi, companies can ensure that their climate actions support the global goals of Paris Agreement to prevent irreversible climate change.

SBTi has also approved the near and long-term targets for ESL Shipping. Read more on ESL Shipping's website >>

For more information, please contact: Taru Uotila, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, Aspo, tel. +358 40 8622318, taru.uotila@aspo.com