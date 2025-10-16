Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 08:12
5,940 Euro
-1,98 % -0,120
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0206,20009:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 08:10 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Aspo has set science-based emission reduction targets - now approved by SBTi

Aspo Plc Press Release 16 October 2025 at 9.00 am EEST

Aspo has set science-based emission reduction targets - now approved by SBTi

International Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Aspo's near-term emission reduction targets. The targets are in line with the latest climate science to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. Aspo's climate targets cover ESL Shipping and Telko.

Aspo commits to decrease its direct greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) with 42% by 2030. This will be achieved through fleet investments and by switching to renewable fuels. However, the majority of Aspo's total emissions are generated elsewhere in the supply chain. Scope 3 emissions will be reduced in cooperation with suppliers and partners. In addition, Aspo will discontinue the distribution of fossil fuels for energy production, including energy coal, by 2030 at the latest.

"We want to be pioneers in climate work in our industries and support our customers in making sustainable choices. Lately, we have invested heavily in new, energy-efficient vessels, which significantly reduce our carbon footprint and promote the green transition of industry in the Nordics. We also require our own suppliers to actively commit to emission reduction targets," says Taru Uotila, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, Aspo.

Aspo's SBTi verified near-term targets

Aspo is committed to:

  • reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42.0% by 2030 from a 2023 base year,*
  • engage 50.0% of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services to have science-based targets by 2029 (scope 3) and
  • reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from use of sold products for distributed fossil fuels 100% by 2030 from a 2023 base year.

* The target boundary includes land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.


Science Based Targets initiative

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a corporate climate action organization that provides a global framework to help companies set their greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments in light of the latest scientific data. With the help of SBTi, companies can ensure that their climate actions support the global goals of Paris Agreement to prevent irreversible climate change.

SBTi has also approved the near and long-term targets for ESL Shipping. Read more on ESL Shipping's website >>

For more information, please contact: Taru Uotila, Senior Vice President, Legal and Sustainability, Aspo, tel. +358 40 8622318, taru.uotila@aspo.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.