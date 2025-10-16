RELYEZ ENERGY STORAGE INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD: RelyEZ Unveils VentureEdge 800: Next-Generation 800 V AC Energy Storage System Tailored for Europe

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / RelyEZ Energy Storage proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, VentureEdge 800, a next-generation 800 V AC battery energy storage system (BESS) designed to meet Europe's evolving grid requirements. The launch coincides with RelyEZ's participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Energy Storage Global Conference (ESGC 2025) in Brussels, underscoring its commitment to supporting the region's clean energy transition with cutting-edge, bankable storage technologies.

A New Standard for European Grid Compatibility

Across Europe, most PV and wind installations operate on 0.8 kV/15 kV transformer infrastructure, while conventional 0.4 kV PCS systems require additional step-up transformers - increasing cost, space, and energy loss. VentureEdge 800 eliminates this layer entirely, offering direct 800 V AC connectivity for seamless integration with existing assets.

This forward-looking design translates into:

5-15 % CAPEX savings through reduced equipment and faster installation

1-3 % OPEX efficiency gains from lower conversion losses and compact layout

10-20 % ROI improvement through enhanced flexibility, performance, and reliability

Fully aligned with EU grid codes and ready for deployment across 20+ European countries, the VentureEdge 800 is built to support hybrid projects combining PV, wind, and standalone energy storage.

VentureEdge 800: Modular, Intelligent, and Bankable

The VentureEdge 800 merges mechanical intelligence with digital precision.

Its modular structure - featuring one control cabinet and up to eight VenturePro battery cabinets - enables flexible scaling from 0.418 MWh to 3.34 MWh, adapting effortlessly to project-specific energy demands.

Each system integrates:

Liquid-cooled LFP modules for enhanced safety and cycle life

Advanced BMS and AI-driven EMS for predictive analytics and energy optimization

Dual-layer protection (hardware + software) and active fire suppression

Quick-plug architecture minimizing on-site assembly and maintenance downtime

With intelligent control, reliability, and cost-effectiveness at its core, VentureEdge 800 redefines how Europe builds, operates, and monetizes energy storage assets.

Beyond Products - The RelyEZ Full-Spectrum Advantage

While VentureEdge 800 showcases RelyEZ's newest technological leap, it is part of a broader ecosystem of integrated solutions designed to cover the entire lifecycle of an energy storage asset - from project origination to operation and performance trading.

RelyEZ's full-spectrum portfolio includes:

GridUltra - An immersive, liquid-cooled, grid-forming BESS platform engineered for large-scale utility projects and grid stability applications.

VenturePro - A flexible, high-density battery rack system optimized for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers requiring modular scalability.

EnergyHub EMS - A cloud-based, AI-powered energy management system that delivers real-time control, predictive analytics, and remote operation.

EnergyCloud - A digital twin platform enabling lifecycle performance tracking, asset optimization, and revenue modeling across multi-site portfolios.

Together, these technologies position RelyEZ not merely as a BESS manufacturer but as a strategic enabler of energy assetization - turning stationary batteries into intelligent, revenue-generating infrastructure. Through deep integration of AI, IoT, and performance data analytics, RelyEZ ensures each deployed system evolves over time, adapting to market signals, regulatory changes, and grid needs.

Global Recognition and Bankability

RelyEZ's rapid ascent in the global energy storage landscape is built on independent validation, financial credibility, and strategic partnerships that underscore both its technological excellence and commercial reliability.

The company has been recognized by BloombergNEF as a Tier-1 BESS manufacturer (2025) - a distinction reserved for globally bankable suppliers. It is also listed among S&P Global's Top 10 Original BESS Providers, reflecting its growing market share across utility-scale and C&I segments.

Third-party validation further strengthens investor trust:

Black & Veatch completed a Bankability Report confirming RelyEZ's manufacturing standards and safety protocols, while SGS conducted a full Supply Chain Traceability Report, certifying compliance with ESG and quality benchmarks.

Most notably, RelyEZ's strategic partnership with Munich Re provides performance guarantees and project insurance coverage - a hallmark of the company's commitment to long-term reliability, transparency, and asset protection for its global partners.

Together, these achievements reinforce RelyEZ's position as a trusted, Tier-1 energy storage partner capable of delivering both technological innovation and financial confidence on a global scale.

Meet RelyEZ at ESGC 2025

Join the RelyEZ team at Hotel Le Plaza, Brussels (October 14-16, 2025) to explore the VentureEdge 800 and learn how our AI-driven, grid-forming, and liquid-cooled solutions empower Europe's clean energy transformation.

Contact Pawel@relyez.com or visit www.relyez.com to schedule a meeting.

About RelyEZ Energy Storage

RelyEZ Energy Storage stands among the world's Top-Tier energy storage innovators, recognized for its full-spectrum capabilities - from advanced manufacturing and system integration to intelligent asset management and project insurance.

Positioned as a Tier-1 global BESS provider, RelyEZ combines AI-driven digital platforms, liquid-cooled and grid-forming technologies, and bankable engineering standards to deliver complete energy storage ecosystems for utility, commercial, and industrial applications.

With over 20 GWh of deployed capacity worldwide, and a growing presence global, RelyEZ enables partners to transform battery systems into profitable, long-lived energy assets. Its mission is clear - to lead the world toward a resilient, intelligent, and sustainable energy future.

