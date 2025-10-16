Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 08:00
30,510 Euro
-0,10 % -0,030
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 08:36 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Kentix in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Kentix GmbH ("Kentix"), a German designer and manufacturer of monitoring and access control products for datacenters.

"I am very pleased to welcome Kentix to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to add complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"I am delighted that Kentix will join the EMEIA Division. Their strong expertise in access control products for data centers aligns well to our Digital & Access Solutions segment vision. Kentix will expand our capability in the fast-growing data center segment delivering an integrated, future-proof security solution that complements our portfolio and positions us well in this critical vertical. We welcome the team at Kentix to the ASSA ABLOY family," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Kentix was established in 2008 and has some 40 employees. The main office and factory are located in Idar-Oberstein, Germany.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MEUR 8 (approx. MSEK 90) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY:

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-kentix-in-germany,c4250835

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4250835/3724650.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/kentix-1,c3477903

Kentix 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-kentix-in-germany-302585986.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
