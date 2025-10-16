Kaspersky Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 META Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in Threat Prevention

The company is recognized for its operational excellence, stakeholder integration, and innovation in regional threat prevention strategies across the Middle East.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Kaspersky has received the 2025 Middle East, Turkiye, and Africa (META) Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the threat prevention industry for its outstanding achievements in strategy execution, stakeholder engagement, and technological innovation. This recognition highlights Kaspersky's consistent leadership in driving regional cybersecurity maturity, aligning national priorities with advanced capabilities, and integrating trust-driven innovation into the digital transformation of the Middle East.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Kaspersky excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with precision, consistency, and regional sensitivity. "Kaspersky's strategic model is rooted in operational localization, trust-building, and capacity development. Its partnerships with telecoms, government bodies, and academic institutions across the region represent a sophisticated, well-coordinated approach to threat prevention," said Sapan Agarwal, senior vice president at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on regional integration, product adaptability, and public-private collaboration, Kaspersky has shown its ability to lead in a cybersecurity environment shaped by national digital agendas and regulatory evolution. The company's agility in addressing critical infrastructure protection and workforce development has enabled it to scale its presence across the Gulf, North Africa, and beyond.

Innovation is central to Kaspersky's approach. Its portfolio of solutions-including its Next platform (featuring multi-layered protection, XDR, and EDR capabilities) and its specialized ICS CyberSecurity suite-offers comprehensive threat prevention for both enterprise and industrial sectors. These technologies are designed to be scalable, regulatory-compliant, and future-ready, reinforcing cybersecurity at every layer of the digital ecosystem. "We believe effective cybersecurity goes beyond technology - it's about collaboration. We work closely with governments and law enforcement agencies, including INTERPOL globally and AFRIPOL regionally, to share threat intelligence and support joint efforts against cybercrime. Just as importantly, we partner with governments across the region on educational and capacity-building initiatives to develop local expertise and strengthen national resilience throughout the META region," said Toufic Derbass, Managing Director for Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky's unwavering commitment to transparency, compliance, and local engagement further strengthens its competitive standing. The establishment of Transparency Centers in Riyadh, Istanbul, and Kigali has created open pathways for source code reviews, regulatory oversight, and partner engagement, reflecting its alignment with regional calls for digital sovereignty and secure governance. This is reinforced by the relocation of data processing to Switzerland, addressing compliance with stringent data protection laws in markets such as the UAE and Qatar.

The company's proactive stance in capacity building is equally noteworthy. Through programs like Cyber Generation in Saudi Arabia, university partnerships, and technical training for national stakeholders, Kaspersky invests in the next generation of cybersecurity professionals while strengthening national cyber resilience. Its expansion of PR and distribution networks in markets like Jordan, Bahrain, and Egypt further enhances message localization and service delivery.

Frost & Sullivan commends Kaspersky for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of threat prevention and driving tangible outcomes across META.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and strategic discipline.

