Sectra adds Smith+Nephew 3D templates to its orthopaedic solution--supporting wider adoption of digital surgical planning

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) has expanded its pre-operative planning solution for orthopaedic trauma cases with 3D templates from one of the world's leading medical equipment companies, Smith+Nephew. Extending the range of templates in Sectra's solution supports a broader adoption of digital pre-operative planning, a key enabler of patient-specific treatments, which improves operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

Paul Tornetta III, MD, Director of orthopaedic trauma at Boston Medical Center, and Professor and Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine of Boston University, emphasizes the broad impact of Sectra's orthopaedic offering-implemented at his institution in 2023-on both clinical care and training:

"3D planning in orthopaedics is rapidly advancing and promises to play an important role in improving the efficiency and outcomes of trauma care. Sectra's integrated planning tools incorporating implant templates from leading brands like Smith+Nephew enhance our ability to prepare for complex procedures with precision and confidence."

He continues:

"Beyond surgical precision, this platform is also a powerful educational tool. It allows us to train residents more effectively; walking through real cases, demonstrating best practices, and helping them build a strong foundation in orthopaedic trauma decision-making. This dual impact, on patient care and surgical education, makes it a transformative addition to our practice."

Sectra's 3D pre-operative planning solution for trauma enables surgeons to visualize fractures in an interactive 3D environment. With tools such as advanced bone segmentation, the surgeon can study and understand the fracture and determine the most suitable approach and implant choice prior to surgery. Digital preparation minimizes the risk of surprises and stress during surgery and consequently can shorten the time spent in the operating room. Additionally, it reduces the number of prostheses that need to be prepared ahead of surgery, which lowers overhead costs. For patients, shorter operations mean less risk of infections and complications.

"By incorporating a broad range of implants, we can greatly enhance the planning process for a large portion of our product's users. With this expansion, our 3D template library now covers nearly 80% of the orthopaedic trauma market. I'm proud to offer a solution that supports and advances pre-operative planning for surgeons, ultimately improving the overall patient experience," says Gustaf Schwang, President of Sectra Orthopaedics AB.

Sectra's 3D pre-operative planning solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new back end. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

Disclaimer and Disclosures

Smith+Nephew's products may not be available in all markets because product availability is subject to the regulatory and/or medical practices in individual markets.

Dr. Paul Tornetta III serves as a consultant and designer to Smith+Nephew and receives royalty payments under license agreements.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

