Swedish Startup MuchSkills Named Semi-Finalist in China's Hangzhou Global Innovation Competition

MuchSkills, a Gothenburg-based platform that helps companies map and develop workforce skills, has been picked among 120 semi-finalists from nearly 30 countries in China's premier innovation contest - reflecting the global shift toward skills-based workforce planning.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Swedish skills management startup MuchSkills , which helps organisations map and develop workforce capabilities, has been named a semi-finalist in the 2025 Hangzhou Global Innovation Competition , one of China's leading showcases for emerging technologies and ventures.

MuchSkills

Hangzhou Global Innovation Competition MuchSkills semi-finalist

The recognition highlights MuchSkills' growing international relevance as more companies move toward skills-based workforce planning and data-driven talent development.

Organised by the Hangzhou Municipal Government, the competition attracts thousands of startups and innovators from around the world to the city - home to Alibaba, DeepSeek, and a fast-growing AI and digital innovation ecosystem. This year's contest attracted 2,368 applications from nearly 30 countries, including the US, UK, and Singapore. Only 120 projects advanced to the semi-finals, with MuchSkills securing a spot in the highly competitive foreigner track.

"We're thrilled to see our platform recognised on a global stage like this," said Daniel Nilsson, CEO of MuchSkills. "Organisations everywhere are trying to make sense of their workforce capabilities - and MuchSkills helps them turn that data into real strategic advantage."

Founded in Gothenburg in 2019, MuchSkills helps companies map, visualise and analyse their workforce's skills in real time. Teams across Europe, the US, and Asia use the platform to plan and optimise their workforce based on real skills data - an increasingly vital advantage as organisations adapt to AI and digital transformation.

Since its launch in 2015, the Hangzhou Global Innovation Competition has attracted more than 10,000 projects from over 30 countries. Over 300 projects have been locally registered since then, with a combined registered capital of 3 billion yuan, strengthening Hangzhou's position as one of Asia's most dynamic innovation hubs.

About MuchSkills

MuchSkills is a Swedish skills management startup that helps organisations visualise, manage, and develop the skills and strengths of their people. Its platform enables data-driven workforce planning, personalised learning, and strategic capability building. Used by businesses and governments worldwide, MuchSkills helps organisations unlock human potential through transparency, collaboration, and evidence-based decision-making. www.muchskills.com

Contact Information

Daniel Nilsson

CEO

daniel@muchskills.com

+46707403684

SOURCE: MuchSkills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/swedish-startup-muchskills-named-semi-finalist-in-chinas-hangzho-1087525