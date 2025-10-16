A new IEEE report shows solar dominated new generation in 2024, with 70% of added global capacity from PV and record installations in China and the United States.From pv magazine USA The latest edition of IEEE's annual report on the role of solar in the global renewable energy transition shows the steady and increasing dominance of new solar power generating capacity in the world's electricity mix. The percentage of global electricity generated by PV was 6.8% for 2024, said the report, to be published in a future issue of the IEEE Journal of Photovoltaics. The authors also include data highlighting ...

