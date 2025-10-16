The new vertical builds on Bregal's long-standing fund-of-funds relationships in the lower mid-market.

Bregal, a global investment platform that partners with and builds exceptional private markets teams, today announced the appointment of Luis Cabrera as Managing Partner, Head of Secondaries, to lead the development and execution of the firm's new secondaries business.

Based in New York, Mr. Cabrera will oversee the build-out of the initiative, focusing on identifying and executing LP and GP-led secondaries opportunities in the lower mid-market. The strategy will draw on Bregal's extensive primary relationships, established over two decades of partnering with GPs across North America and Europe, to create a differentiated and scalable capability.

Mr. Cabrera brings extensive experience in private equity and the secondaries market, with a background spanning the sourcing, structuring, and execution of complex secondary transactions, GP-led solutions, and portfolio management initiatives. Prior to Bregal, he was a Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor, where he helped build the firm's dedicated global secondaries investment practice. Before GCM Grosvenor, Luis was on the investment team at Deutsche Bank Private Equity, where he was involved with deal execution, sourcing, and due diligence for their secondary funds.

"Bregal's focus on partnership, long-term investing, and deep relationships provides a strong platform for creating a differentiated secondaries strategy. I'm pleased to be joining at such an exciting time in the firm's growth," said Luis Cabrera, Managing Partner, Head of Secondaries.

Jan Faber, Managing Partner of Bregal's Fund-of-Funds strategy, commented, "The addition of a dedicated secondaries team represents an important evolution for our platform. Luis' appointment creates a natural bridge between our existing fund-of-funds capabilities and the new secondaries strategy, enabling us to further deepen our GP relationships by providing liquidity solutions in addition to our primary fund investments."

"We are delighted to welcome Luis to Bregal," added Jens Brenninkmeyer, Chief Strategy Officer at Bregal. "His depth of experience in secondaries and thoughtful approach to investing align closely with our firm's partnership-driven philosophy. Together, we aim to build a differentiated secondaries practice that enhances Bregal's ability to partner with leading managers and invest in attractive opportunities in the lower mid-market."

Bregal is a global investment platform that partners with and builds exceptional private markets teams. Bregal provides capital, expertise, and infrastructure across the manager's life cycle from incubation and seeding to primaries, co-investments, and secondaries. Managing over €19 billion in assets across its direct and external manager-focused strategies, Bregal invests in private equity, growth equity, impact, and private credit. As part of COFRA Holding, a sixth-generation family enterprise, Bregal combines long-term partnership, institutional discipline, and purpose-driven stewardship to create sustainable value for its partners, investors, and communities. Headquartered in London and New York, the Bregal platform employs more than 300 professionals across eight global offices.

