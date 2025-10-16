Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Dave & Buster's: Dave & Buster's Opens First Location in the Philippines at Opus Mall

The Occasion Marks the First of Several Planned Locations Across the Country

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's, the world's premier destination for dining, drinks, and entertainment, has officially opened its first location in the Philippines on the 4th floor at Opus Mall in partnership with The Bistro Group, the Philippines' leading restaurant group.

Dave & Buster's Opens First Location in the Philippines at Opus Mall

The Manila venue marks a major milestone in Dave & Buster's global expansion and introduces the brand's signature Eat. Drink. Play. Watch. Experience; bringing a uniquely American entertainment concept to the Philippines for the very first time. Guests can expect:

EAT - A craveable menu of American classics, such as Buster's Bacon Burger and Pretzel Dogs, alongside localized favorites, from shareable starters to hearty entrées, crafted to satisfy every craving.

DRINK - A dynamic bar program featuring hand-crafted cocktails, ice-cold beer, and specialty beverages, creating the perfect setting for after-work hangouts and weekend celebrations.

PLAY - Cutting-edge arcade games, simulators, and immersive attractions that bring people together through fun, friendly competition. The Manila location features an exciting lineup of games unique to this market, including Krazy Ball Z, Goatz and Ropes, Water Gun Fun Pixel, Pac-Man Roller, Mega Blaster, Fast and Furious Arcade, Godzilla VR, and StepManiaX Arcade Deluxe.

WATCH - A state-of-the-art sports bar experience with massive HD screens, making Dave & Buster's the go-to destination to catch both local and international sporting events.

"This is more than an opening; it's a defining moment for Dave & Buster's as we expand into the Philippines," said Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer, Dave & Buster's. "Together with The Bistro Group, we're creating a one-of-a-kind entertainment hub in Manila where guests can eat, drink, play, and watch under one roof."

Jean Paul Manuud, President of The Bistro Group, added: "Dave & Buster's is a revolutionary brand, and we're proud to bring it to the Philippines. Manila is ready for a venue that combines world-class dining, next-level games, and the best sports-viewing experience all in one place."

The Manila opening represents the first step in a multi-unit development plan across the country and underscores Dave & Buster's broader international growth, with additional locations planned in India, Australia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic. The brand currently operates more than 240 locations worldwide.

About Dave & Buster's
Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. operates over 240 leading entertainment and dining venues across North America under the Dave & Buster's and Main Event brands, with franchise locations in India and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com. For international franchising opportunities, visit franchising.daveandbusters.com

About The Bistro Group
The Bistro Group is a leading restaurant operator in the Philippines, known for introducing iconic international brands such as TGI Fridays, Olive Garden, Fogo de Chão, Texas Roadhouse, and Hard Rock Café to the local market. Learn more at www.bistro.com.ph.

Dave & Buster's logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797156/Dave__Buster_s_Manila_Opening_ID_1d755b135a58.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978259/D_B_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dave--busters-opens-first-location-in-the-philippines-at-opus-mall-302586026.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
