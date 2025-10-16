Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 09:06 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Covage announces its participation at Capacity Europe in London from October 21-23 and unveils its latest innovations

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covage will be present from October 21 to 23, 2025 at Capacity Europe, the flagship event for the European connectivity and digital infrastructure ecosystem, to be held at the Intercontinental - The O2, stand 611, in London.

Covage Logo (PRNewsfoto/Covage)

Stéphanie Lynch-Habib, recently appointed Managing Director at Covage to succeed Aymeric de Cardes, will take part in discussions with international players in the sector to present Covage's connectivity projects in France and reinforce its presence on the international market.

" This presence at Capacity Europe reaffirms Covage's determination to consolidate its position as a committed player on the international market and to offer innovative and reliable solutions, adapted to the growing connectivity needs of businesses ", underlines Stéphanie Lynch-Habib, Managing Director, Covage

The show will also be an opportunity to highlight and present several key innovations recently developed by Covage:

  • XGS-PON technology, included in Covage's fiber optic catalog, for even higher-performance connectivity on a network dedicated to businesses and local authorities, with symmetrical throughput of up to 8Gbs
  • BIA, our new FTTH-based Internet access offering, offers operators professional Internet access up to 8Gbs symmetrical with SLAs dedicated to the enterprise market.
  • The new Espace Client COVAGE, is a new-generation digital portal offering a single access point for centralizing all information and interactions with Covage, including precise building mapping, simplified management and express onboarding for operator customers.

Details:

Covage Stand 611

Date: October 21 to 23

Location: Intercontinental - The O2 - 1 Waterview Dr, London SE10 0TW, United Kingdom

About Covage

Covage is France's 3rd largest infrastructure operator in the business market. It is the only wholesale operator able to offer the full range of fiber and 5G solutions, exclusively dedicated to the enterprise market. More than 200 operators rely on our networks to deliver value-added broadband connectivity solutions to businesses and public sites. The Covage network serves 150,000 end customers and covers 70% of French businesses with dedicated fiber (FTTO) and 75% with shared fiber (FTTH Pro).

With a multi-year investment plan worth 150 million euros to open up new areas, Covage aims to make 100% of businesses eligible in the long term. As a national operator, Covage relies on 380 employees and more than 20 branches to provide a local service.

www.covage.com - Twitter: @Covage_News - Linkedin Covage

Media contacts:

Axelle Thomas - axelle.thomas@covage.com

Danièle Finan - daniele.finan@covage.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2795905/Covage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covage-announces-its-participation-at-capacity-europe-in-london-from-october-21-23-and-unveils-its-latest-innovations-302585218.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.