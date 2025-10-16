Securonix Named a Leader for Sixth Consecutive Time in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management

Securonix continues to demonstrate relentless focus on innovation, including Gen AI-powered SOC agents that drive efficiency and efficacy across security operations.

Plano, Texas. 16th of October 2025 - Securonix, Inc., a market leader in autonomous security operations, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)¹. Named a Leader for the sixth consecutive time, the company was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

This recognition follows Securonix's placement in the Customers' Choice Quadrant of the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" for SIEM, where it was named a Customers' Choice. Securonix feels both these recognitions underscore not only analyst confidence in its vision but also strong validation from customers who rely on Securonix to modernise their SOCs.

Securonix believes this placement reinforces its commitment to redefining modern security operations with AI-powered solutions that protect organisations against a shifting threat landscape.

"Security teams are navigating a perfect storm of increased attack surface from AI-driven threats, a shortage of cyber talent, and growing regulatory pressure," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Securonix. "With our best-in-class analytics, Unified Defence SIEM, and Agentic AI powered AI SOC analysts for key jobs-to-be done, we give customers the power to pinpoint accurate detections, respond with confidence, and deliver measurable outcomes that resonate in the boardroom."

Shaikh added, "We believe being recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM for the sixth time in a row, alongside being placed in the Customers' Choice Quadrant of the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' 2024, validates both the relentless execution of our teams and the trust our customers place in us to deliver the future of security operations."

According to Gartner, "This Magic Quadrant emphasises global SaaS architecture availability and multifaceted platform features like SOAR, UEBA, TIP, self-service analytics creation, continuous threat content creation, and incident management features."

"As one of the world's largest private banks, trust is the foundation of everything we do," said Sameer Ratolikar, Chief Information Security Officer, HDFC Bank. "At our massive scale, cybersecurity is integral to customer satisfaction and business performance.

In partnership with Securonix, we've modernised our SOC to process over 1.3 million events per second?using Data Pipeline Manager?through an open architecture and advanced analytics. Securonix's AI-driven innovations have strengthened security, enhanced visibility, and streamlined regulatory compliance."

???Securonix has a track record of redefining SIEM, first with UEBA, then cloud-native architecture, and now its Agentic AI platform. Each step follows the same principle: help security teams do more with less cost and complexity. That innovation continues with the ThreatQuotient integration, embedding advanced TIP directly into Securonix's platform to enrich detections, automate investigations, and give analysts deeper context for faster response.

"With Securonix, we've cut false positives by over 90% and freed analysts to focus on real threats," said Richard Henderson, CISO of Alberta Health Services. "With over 106 hospitals, 800 clinics, 20,000 doctors and 150,000 staff serving 4.5 to 5 million Albertans, we need effective security and efficiency at scale.

By leaning into Agentic AI with Securonix, we're taking that efficiency even further, automating investigations and response at a scale we couldn't imagine before. Leading this journey together with Securonix shows what's possible when innovation and mission-driven healthcare work hand in hand."

"Securonix delivers more than security, it delivers ROI," said Shaikh. "AI agents cut noise, DPM slashes data costs, and our integrated Threat Intelligence Platform, ThreatQuotient, delivers threat context at scale. In our view, six straight times as a Leader proves the strategy works: we are freeing enterprises from legacy cost traps and giving CISOs efficiency, innovation, and confidence."

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management can be accessed here.

